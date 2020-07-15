Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:27 PM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spackenkill, NY

Finding an apartment in Spackenkill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.
Results within 5 miles of Spackenkill
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
2 Units Available
College Hill
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
472 Maple St. - A16
472 Maple St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
598 sqft
Newly constructed 1 bedroom apartment. Layout is included in pictures.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
165 OVERLOOK ROAD
165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1862 sqft
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 WORRALL AVE
2 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/ABUNDANT CHARACTER & CHARM. ORNATE MOLDING & TRIM, ATTRACTIVE BUILT-IN CABINETRY & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES & PANTRY. WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES. BASEMENT STORAGE AVAILABLE.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
127 CAVO DR
127 Cavo Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2178 sqft
Charming ranch style home on private setting. New kitchen in process of being installed, freshly painted, new bath, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, living room with brick fireplace, central air, large finished walk out basement with office.
Results within 10 miles of Spackenkill
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park Village
16 PARKER AVE
16 Parker Avenue, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
OWNER PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER,LAWN & LEAF CLEANUP,FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND LIGHTING, NICE BACKYARD, OFF STREET PARKING. TENANT NEEDS TO HAVE CREDIT SCORE AVAILABLE AND FILL OUT APPLICATION.No Smoking possibly a small dog or cat wit owners approval.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Haviland
40 HAVILAND RD
40 Haviland Road, Haviland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
HYDE PARK MANOR IS OFFERING THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED & PLENTY PARKING SPACE! PETS ALLOWED (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED DOGS PLEASE) AT OWNER'S DISCRETION WITH ADDITIONAL FEE PER MONTH**RENTAL APPLICATION AND

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3726 ALBANY POST RD E2
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. A COMPLETE RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1344 ROUTE 44
1344 Route 44, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Pets will be assessed on a case by case basis
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Spackenkill, NY

Finding an apartment in Spackenkill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

