Apartment List
/
NY
/
spackenkill
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Spackenkill, NY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Spackenkill means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signi... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Squires Gate
9 Squires Gate, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1324 sqft
Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2104 MAGNOLIA WALK
2104 Magnolia Walk, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY CONDO IN FOX HILL. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC TILE AND PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO. WALK TO VASSAR COLLEGE.CLOSE TO IBM, RESTAURANTS, HOSPITALS, CIA, METRO NORTH RAILROAD, RIVERFRONT & HIGHWAYS.
Results within 5 miles of Spackenkill

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Milton
65 Woodcrest
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
**NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2 WORRALL AVE
2 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/ABUNDANT CHARACTER & CHARM. ORNATE MOLDING & TRIM, ATTRACTIVE BUILT-IN CABINETRY & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES & PANTRY. WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES. BASEMENT STORAGE AVAILABLE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.
Results within 10 miles of Spackenkill

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2501 Sylvan Loop
2501 Sylvan Loop, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3933 sqft
Located minutes from the city of Beacon and the Beacon train station, this unique Saratoga model townhome in Overlook Pointe. This unit is one of the few models that have a two car garage. Three levels of living included in this spacious floor plan.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Haviland
40 HAVILAND RD
40 Haviland Road, Haviland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
HYDE PARK MANOR IS OFFERING THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED & PLENTY PARKING SPACE! PETS ALLOWED (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED DOGS PLEASE) AT OWNER'S DISCRETION WITH ADDITIONAL FEE PER MONTH**RENTAL APPLICATION AND

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3 HOOK RD
3 Hook Road, Fairview, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS SECOND FLOOR, WELL MAINTAINED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. RENTAL UNIT HAS AN ONSITE LAUNDRY ROOM & STORAGE AREA IN THE BLDG PLUS ITS AMENITIES INCLUDE USE OF THE INGROUND POOL AND PLAYGROUND.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3726 ALBANY POST RD E2
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. A COMPLETE RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Spackenkill, NY

Finding apartments with a pool in Spackenkill means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Spackenkill could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYWest Haverstraw, NY
New Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFairview, NYBeacon, NYNewburgh, NYKingston, NYRhinebeck, NYHighland Falls, NY
Peekskill, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMount Kisco, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NYMechanicstown, NYMiddletown, NYRidgefield, CTCatskill, NYSleepy Hollow, NYSouth Nyack, NYHudson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist College
Mercy CollegeState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College