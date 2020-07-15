Apartment List
/
NY
/
spackenkill
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Spackenkill, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spackenkill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings
Results within 5 miles of Spackenkill

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 MAIN STREET UNIT
19 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
472 Maple St. - A16
472 Maple St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
598 sqft
Newly constructed 1 bedroom apartment. Layout is included in pictures.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
66 Vail Rd
66 Vail Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
For Rent or Sale, this newly renovated center-hall colonial is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac. Rocking-chair front porch, private back-yard w new stone patio and a storage shed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
2608 SOUTH AVE.
2608 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
INCLUDED UTILITIES ....Beautiful 2 bedroom with original wide wood floors, walking distance to great restaurants and activities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 HUSKY HILL RD
10 Husky Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
No more showings, deposit accepted. One-of-a-kind Cape Cod exudes character and charm, offering privacy and a fenced in yard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Myers Corner
96 ARDMORE DR
96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 WORRALL AVE
10 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT W/FRESH PAINT & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LIVING ROOM & LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES. OFFICE ALCOVE W/PORCH ACCESS FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 WORRALL AVE
2 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/ABUNDANT CHARACTER & CHARM. ORNATE MOLDING & TRIM, ATTRACTIVE BUILT-IN CABINETRY & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES & PANTRY. WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES. BASEMENT STORAGE AVAILABLE.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
127 CAVO DR
127 Cavo Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2178 sqft
Charming ranch style home on private setting. New kitchen in process of being installed, freshly painted, new bath, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, living room with brick fireplace, central air, large finished walk out basement with office.
Results within 10 miles of Spackenkill

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Heather Drive
9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1923 sqft
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
495 VIOLET AVE
495 Violet Avenue, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
WOW YOU MUST SEE THIS TOTALLY RENOVATED CAPE COD HOME IN THE HEART OF HYDE PARK,ITS LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION !! HAS ALL NEW APPLIANCES IN THIS NEW EAT IN KITCHEN,ALL NEW WOOD FLOORING ALL OVER ,HAS A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH NICE NEW MARBLE

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
23 BROWN RD
23 Brown Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Private two story in two family house. Fenced in yard. Hardwood flooring. Small dishwasher. All utilities included even electric for two tenants! Conveniently located in the Hamlet of Glenham. Between Beacon and Fishkill. Great commuter location.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland
156 UPPER GRAND STREET
156 Upper Grand Street, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Highland NY. This home sits back on a flag lot on 0.7 acres of land and fairly private. The home has new roof, new solar panels, new furnace, hardwood floors, deck and plenty of parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Spackenkill, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spackenkill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYWest Haverstraw, NY
New Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFairview, NYBeacon, NYNewburgh, NYKingston, NYRhinebeck, NYHighland Falls, NY
Peekskill, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMount Kisco, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NYMechanicstown, NYMiddletown, NYRidgefield, CTCatskill, NYSleepy Hollow, NYSouth Nyack, NYHudson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist College
Mercy CollegeState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College