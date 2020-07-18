All apartments in Spackenkill
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:02 PM

8 LUDLOW DRIVE

8 Ludlow Drive · (914) 489-9199
Location

8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY 12603
Spackenkill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods. Gorgeous Kitchen with white Maple Cabinets, Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, glass Subway Back Splash and Ceramic Tile Floor. The Master and additional Bedroom both with refinished Hardwoods share the new Bath with 24 inch Ceramic Tile Floor. Other recent improvements include: New Doors, Trim, Lighting Fixtures, Windows, freshly Painted interior, Deck, Black Driveway and Walkway. The breezeway has the same tile floor as the kitchen. Attached one car garage with garage door opener. Oil heat with the tank located in the basement. Central Air. Municipal Water and Sewer. Just minutes to Schools, Shopping and Restaurants along the Route 9 corridor, Metro North and Hospitals. $1750 per month + utilities, including water & sewer. Tenant to cut lawn and do their snow removal. No dogs but Landlord may consider other pets on a case by case basis. Application, references and credit report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 LUDLOW DRIVE have any available units?
8 LUDLOW DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 LUDLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 8 LUDLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 LUDLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8 LUDLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 LUDLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 LUDLOW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8 LUDLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8 LUDLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8 LUDLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 LUDLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 LUDLOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8 LUDLOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8 LUDLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8 LUDLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8 LUDLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 LUDLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 LUDLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 LUDLOW DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
