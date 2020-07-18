8 LUDLOW DRIVE

Amenities

MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods. Gorgeous Kitchen with white Maple Cabinets, Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, glass Subway Back Splash and Ceramic Tile Floor. The Master and additional Bedroom both with refinished Hardwoods share the new Bath with 24 inch Ceramic Tile Floor. Other recent improvements include: New Doors, Trim, Lighting Fixtures, Windows, freshly Painted interior, Deck, Black Driveway and Walkway. The breezeway has the same tile floor as the kitchen. Attached one car garage with garage door opener. Oil heat with the tank located in the basement. Central Air. Municipal Water and Sewer. Just minutes to Schools, Shopping and Restaurants along the Route 9 corridor, Metro North and Hospitals. $1750 per month + utilities, including water & sewer. Tenant to cut lawn and do their snow removal. No dogs but Landlord may consider other pets on a case by case basis. Application, references and credit report.