47 Kinderhook Drive, Spackenkill, NY 12603 Spackenkill
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Studio apartment in Spackenkill School District. New flooring, bright open living space. One off street parking space. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, garbage and electric!! Use of yard. No pets, no smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE have any available units?
47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spackenkill, NY.
What amenities does 47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE have?
Some of 47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.