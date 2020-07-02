/
apartments with pool
12 Apartments for rent in Southold, NY with pool
Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.
Southold
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Available after Labor Day 2020.
Southold
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2350 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.
Southold
1205 Lake Drive
1205 Lake Drive, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
4000 sqft
Rented June, July and August through Labor Day. Fabulous Lakefront Home With All The Amenities For A Wonderful Summer Vacation! Great Views Of Li Sound And Lake.
Southold
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!
Results within 5 miles of Southold
Cutchogue
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.**. Gourmet Chef's kitchen opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, perfect for entertaining. The outdoor seating on the deck overlooks the pool and magical gardens.
Greenport
160 5th Street
160 5th St, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
950 sqft
Bright and Airy Newly Renovated Beautiful Town House Unit with Stunning Views of Bay,Beach and Beyond. Simple and Elegant Decor.Located in the Charming Village of Greenport.Private Beach, Pool and Tennis Court.
Greenport West
675 Champlin Place
675 Champlin Place, Greenport West, NY
4 Bedrooms
$53,000
3300 sqft
Stem to Stern triple Mint Renovation of the Historic Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse. Bright, Airy, Open Plan with All Modern Conveniences Yet Steeped in Old World Charm. Large gunite Pool added 2019 to Complete the Perfect Greenport Get Away Package.
Cutchogue
530 Stillwater
530 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,400
1800 sqft
*Update* rented through Aug. 31, 2020. Available September on. Summer getaway with an in-ground pool and close to beach. In the heart of all the North Fork has to offer. Seasonal rental, weekly price with a 14 night minimum
Greenport
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.
Results within 10 miles of Southold
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â as well as 1.
North Sea
33 Henry Rd
33 Henry Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
Imagine yourself in a turn-of-the-century farmhouse with pine floors and a traditional brick fireplace for those cool summer evenings.
