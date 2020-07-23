Apartment List
/
NY
/
south nyack
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

62 Apartments for rent in South Nyack, NY with garages

South Nyack apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
274 Piermont Avenue
274 Piermont Avenue, South Nyack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1672 sqft
What a sweet home to rent! Charm and character is everywhere. This is a lovely whole house rental in a very nice quite area of So Nyack.
Results within 1 mile of South Nyack
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
39 Catherine Street
39 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1500 sqft
FOR RENT: Beautiful, Stylish, & Spacious all describe this, 2+ bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse (CORNER UNIT) located just steps away from downtown Nyack and the Mighty Hudson River. Shining hardwood floors, just refinished, throughout 1st & 2nd floors.
Results within 5 miles of South Nyack
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
19 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,046
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
907 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
980 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
567 Piermont Avenue
567 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3694 sqft
Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Dows Lane
4 Dows Lane, Irvington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6780 sqft
Dreaming of more space? This impeccably designed colonial set on a private acre will meet ALL your needs!! Double height foyer flows into a cozy living room w/fireplace, 1st floor office, butler's pantry, family room w/fireplace, Chef's kitchen and

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
142 E Sunnyside Lane
142 East Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
WORK FROM HOME and still have plenty of space to enjoy family and friends in this renovated 3BR/2.5bth home located in the Irvington SD ready for occupancy in time for 20-21 school year! Lives like a luxe townhouse.
Results within 10 miles of South Nyack
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
4 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,444
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,859
1166 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
24 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
102 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 11:17 PM
3 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,099
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,100
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,997
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Westwood
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
915 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,049
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,806
1054 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,182
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1396 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in South Nyack, NY

South Nyack apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

South Nyack 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Nyack 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Nyack 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
South Nyack Apartments with BalconiesSouth Nyack Apartments with GaragesSouth Nyack Apartments with Hardwood Floors
South Nyack Apartments with ParkingSouth Nyack Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJLodi, NJ
Edgewater, NJPort Chester, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPalisades Park, NJPaterson, NJEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYMount Kisco, NYScarsdale, NY
Hartsdale, NYSands Point, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYPiermont, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHighland Falls, NYHawthorne, NJLarchmont, NYPeekskill, NYCliffside Park, NJGarfield, NJNew City, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Nyack CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology