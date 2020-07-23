Apartment List
NY
south nyack
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:03 AM

104 Apartments for rent in South Nyack, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
274 Piermont Avenue
274 Piermont Avenue, South Nyack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1672 sqft
What a sweet home to rent! Charm and character is everywhere. This is a lovely whole house rental in a very nice quite area of So Nyack.
Results within 1 mile of South Nyack
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of South Nyack
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
980 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
5150 sqft
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5401 sqft
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
132 Cortlandt Street
132 Cortlandt Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2nd floor unit on a private 3 family house with Sleepy hollow schools. There is a bonus room which can be used as a den/office/nursery.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
27 Main Street
27 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1500 sqft
Delight in all that charming Dobbs Ferry offers from this ideally located, chic urban-style top floor apartment with wonderful open floor plan and stunning year-round Hudson River views.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
414 Benedict Avenue
414 Benedict Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
850 sqft
Completely renovated condo with an over sized private balcony in Halston House done with elegance & style! Sun-filled end unit with den/office has all hardwood floors, large living room and bedroom, and 6 nice sized closets.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
559 Mountainview Avenue
559 Mountainview Avenue, Valley Cottage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1296 sqft
My Side of the Mountain - An acre of property with the most charming 3 bedroom, 2100sqft home on a winding road leads you home each day.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Furphy Lane
2 Furphy Lane, Bardonia, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1386 sqft
MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN & CRISP - Find balance in this refreshing and beautifully renovated Colonial Cape.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
274 Kelbourne Avenue
274 Kelbourne Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
2826 sqft
Move right into this spacious home directly across the street from the Hudson River with totally unobstructed views from nearly every room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Cottontail Lane
19 Cottontail Lane, Tarrytown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2128 sqft
Beautiful mid century modern 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in the Irvington school district. This incredible rental offers great light flooding through huge windows, beamed cathedral ceilings and Smart Home high tech controls for lighting, locks, etc.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
367 Martling Avenue
367 Martling Ave, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2060 sqft
This bright, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with a separate 1st floor Office/Den is in gorgeous condition & will be ready for occupancy on 8/1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
61 S Washington St
61 South Washington Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful River Views From Private Terrace - Property Id: 308846 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Unbelievable river views from your private terrace! Renovated kitchen. Tow great size bedrooms. Hardwood floors through.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Road
177 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1200 sqft
Sleepy Hollow Gardens - Property Id: 314792 Enormous 2 bed 2 bath first floor apartment. Updated kitchen and baths, with porch. Hardwood floors throughout. Pet friendly. 914.844.9282 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
47 Depeyster Street
47 Depeyster Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Second floor apartment in an owner occupied, renovated, three family home with Hudson River views.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
157 white plains road, #27
157 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom with balcony, Renovated kitchen, Refinished wood floors, tons of closet space, Great light, Heat and hot water included in the rent, Pet friendly, Parking, Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
31 Church Street
31 Church Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedroom first floor unit in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant has usage of front porch with partial river view. Formal dining room, kitchen with door out to shared backyard. Washer and dryer in basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in South Nyack, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Nyack renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

