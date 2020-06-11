All apartments in South Lockport
6305 Robinson Rd, #3

6305 Robinson Road · (716) 638-2176
Location

6305 Robinson Road, South Lockport, NY 14094

Price and availability

Amenities

Move In Special! The first 3 months will only be $750.00, with the remaining months of the lease (and the security deposit) being $775.00. This great 2 bedroom features:

-all appliances, including a dishwasher
-walk in closet in bedroom
-off street parking
-large windows
-ceiling fans

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate, Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required, and is non-refundable but is transferable for 30 days! Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Owner pays water, garbage, and sewer. Pets negotiable with an extra fee.

A video of this unit can be viewed at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3ElqSzYLTo

During this public health crisis, in person viewings have been suspended. For more details, call or text (716) 512-0750. We look forward to connecting with you soon.
6 unit property located in the city of Lockport. Restaurants, Laundry mat and convenience stores across the street and down the road. Transit Road (Route 78) 1-1.5 miles down the road! Very conveniently placed apartment building. Lots of room for parking in the back!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

