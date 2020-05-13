All apartments in South Lockport
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:47 AM

6301 Robinson Road - 3

6301 Robinson Road · (716) 416-3163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6301 Robinson Road, South Lockport, NY 14094

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Here is your chance to live near the emerging area of the Northtowns for a fraction of the cost! This apartment is close to Cross Point Business Park, GEICO, and various other establishments located in Amherst and Lockport. Or you can relax and network in your spare time at the nearby NY Beer Project! Our rentals have been meticulously maintained with a team of courteous and professional staff in place. You owe it to yourself to stop by and consider affordable living without compromise!

This spacious 2 bedroom unit boasts over 900 sq ft! In addition to Air Conditioning and a built-in Dishwasher, this apartment also features a Galley Kitchen with included stove, microwave, and refrigerator. A separate eating area next to the kitchen opens to a large living room. This one is a must see!

~Showings begin immediately (with notice)~
*Showings are by appointment only*
(Please allow 24 hours for appointment approvals as the apartment is still occupied)

~The bathroom features fiberglass tub surround and newer flooring.
~The kitchen includes full appliance suite!
~Living room is spacious and is great for entertaining guests.
~Onsite coin-operated Laundry is available.
~Apartment has a large storage unit which can be accessed privately from inside the unit.
~Lockport Schools

Features that are also included at no additional cost:
~Off-Street Parking
~Water
~Refuse Removal
~Snow Removal
~Lawn Maintenance

~As a convenience for our residents, we also offer the ability to make rent payments online. Ask us how!~

**Appliances Included:**
~Refrigerator
~Dishwasher
~Stove
~Microwave

This unit is also close to:
~Cross Point Business Park and GEICO (10 Minutes)
~New York Beer Project (3.2 Miles)
~City of Lockport (5 Minutes)
~Niagara County Produce (3.8 Miles)
~Buffalo Niagara Airport (16 Miles)
~Various Shopping Centers

*Apartment is Non-smoking*
Residents pay for own electric service, and cable/internet/phone.

*Ask about our Security Deposit alternative! (for well-qualified residents)

*1 Year Lease Agreement and current Renter's Insurance Policy is necessary

*Rental Application will be handed out to all interested parties, and must be returned along with application fee for processing PER PERSON. For the security of our applicants, all background and credit checks are handled by a secure 3rd party FCRA Certified screening agency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Robinson Road - 3 have any available units?
6301 Robinson Road - 3 has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6301 Robinson Road - 3 have?
Some of 6301 Robinson Road - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Robinson Road - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Robinson Road - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Robinson Road - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Robinson Road - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Lockport.
Does 6301 Robinson Road - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Robinson Road - 3 does offer parking.
Does 6301 Robinson Road - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Robinson Road - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Robinson Road - 3 have a pool?
No, 6301 Robinson Road - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Robinson Road - 3 have accessible units?
No, 6301 Robinson Road - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Robinson Road - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 Robinson Road - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Robinson Road - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6301 Robinson Road - 3 has units with air conditioning.
