6301 Robinson Road - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Here is your chance to live near the emerging area of the Northtowns for a fraction of the cost! This apartment is close to Cross Point Business Park, GEICO, and various other establishments located in Amherst and Lockport. Or you can relax and network in your spare time at the nearby NY Beer Project! Our rentals have been meticulously maintained with a team of courteous and professional staff in place. You owe it to yourself to stop by and consider affordable living without compromise!



This spacious 2 bedroom unit boasts over 900 sq ft! In addition to Air Conditioning and a built-in Dishwasher, this apartment also features a Galley Kitchen with included stove, microwave, and refrigerator. A separate eating area next to the kitchen opens to a large living room. This one is a must see!



~Showings begin immediately (with notice)~

*Showings are by appointment only*

(Please allow 24 hours for appointment approvals as the apartment is still occupied)



~The bathroom features fiberglass tub surround and newer flooring.

~The kitchen includes full appliance suite!

~Living room is spacious and is great for entertaining guests.

~Onsite coin-operated Laundry is available.

~Apartment has a large storage unit which can be accessed privately from inside the unit.

~Lockport Schools



Features that are also included at no additional cost:

~Off-Street Parking

~Water

~Refuse Removal

~Snow Removal

~Lawn Maintenance



~As a convenience for our residents, we also offer the ability to make rent payments online. Ask us how!~



**Appliances Included:**

~Refrigerator

~Dishwasher

~Stove

~Microwave



This unit is also close to:

~Cross Point Business Park and GEICO (10 Minutes)

~New York Beer Project (3.2 Miles)

~City of Lockport (5 Minutes)

~Niagara County Produce (3.8 Miles)

~Buffalo Niagara Airport (16 Miles)

~Various Shopping Centers



*Apartment is Non-smoking*

Residents pay for own electric service, and cable/internet/phone.



*Ask about our Security Deposit alternative! (for well-qualified residents)



*1 Year Lease Agreement and current Renter's Insurance Policy is necessary



*Rental Application will be handed out to all interested parties, and must be returned along with application fee for processing PER PERSON. For the security of our applicants, all background and credit checks are handled by a secure 3rd party FCRA Certified screening agency.