All apartments in South Huntington
Find more places like 8 Melville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
South Huntington, NY
/
8 Melville Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8 Melville Road
8 Melville Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8 Melville Road, South Huntington, NY 11746
South Huntington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8 Melville Road have any available units?
8 Melville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Huntington, NY
.
Is 8 Melville Road currently offering any rent specials?
8 Melville Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Melville Road pet-friendly?
No, 8 Melville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Huntington
.
Does 8 Melville Road offer parking?
No, 8 Melville Road does not offer parking.
Does 8 Melville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Melville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Melville Road have a pool?
No, 8 Melville Road does not have a pool.
Does 8 Melville Road have accessible units?
No, 8 Melville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Melville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Melville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Melville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Melville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
