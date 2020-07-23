Apartment List
/
NY
/
south floral park
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:28 AM

382 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Floral Park, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in South Floral Park provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
320 Marguerite Ave
320 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
Great Deal! Landlord will Include Warranty for Repairs Too! Full House Rental. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Gas Cooking, Full Finished Basement with an Outside Entrance.

1 of 6

Last updated February 28 at 11:38 PM
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
33 Kingston Ave.
33 Kingston Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 33 Kingston Ave. in South Floral Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of South Floral Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,686
1423 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
83-17 241 Street
83-17 241st Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
Duplex 2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in the Heart of Bellerose! The Unit Features Bright Living Room, Spacious 2 Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen, Windowed Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Floors Throughout the unit And Ample Closet Space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Brookville
146-15 228th Street
146-15 228th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
3brs 2bath on 2nd Floor in mint condition. Ready to move in. Nice quiet block close to all convenience, shopping, transportation...etc. see photos

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Laurelton
226-24 141 Avenue
226-24 141st Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Quiet tree lined street with center mall garden. Bright and brand new on the 2nd floor. Open concept living/dining centered within 3 windowed bedrooms and sleek eat-in kitchen. Modern white bathroom.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
245-53 149th Ave
245-53 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS APARTMENT WITH 1 FULL BATH /1 HALF BATH AND NEW HARD WOORD FLOORS .

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
42 E Hawthorne Avenue
42 East Hawthorne Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Price Reduced!!! Diamond Condition for this 3 BR 2 Full Baths Apt, Spacious Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Door Fridge, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Laurelton
219-34 143rd Avenue
21934 143rd Ave, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom Apt. with 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Close to Transportation/Shopping Mall LAURELTON LIRR Train Station and major shopping areas. Close to Green Acres Mall 2 Blocks from Laurelton Train Station (LIRR).

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
246-09 139th Avenue
246-09 139th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 1st floor 3 bedroom,2 bath apartment . Hardwood floors throughout , open concept living room dining room, Eat in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Shared backyard with upstairs tenant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
252 Maple Place
252 Maple Place, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1 Extra Large Master Bedroom and 2 Super Sized Bedrooms, Eat in Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, CAC. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Close to All, A Must See!

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
58-08 219th St
58-08 219th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
The whole house will be fresh-painted, a brand new bathroom will be done by week in July. Best deal in Bayside. Following utilities are not included: gas, electric, water. Only steps to everything. Won't last!

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
710 1st Avenue
710 1st Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Eat In Kitchen, Dining Room, 3 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom with Bath, Full Bath. Use of Small Backyard Included

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
217-23 Hempstead Ave
217-23 Hempstead Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Stunning!

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
90 Main St
90 Main Street, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This is commercial space, rear space, it is for medical office, retail store, fast food, full basement, face to mineola station parking, near Hospital , courts, post office, shopping, restaurants and more.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Success
10 Jeffrey Lane
10 Jeffrey Lane, Lake Success, NY
Gorgeous Diamond condition whole house rental in the heart of Lake Success. This home has been fully gut renovated and maintained impeccably.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
79-02 Bell Boulevard
79-02 Bell Boulevard, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautiful Home House In Tree Line St. School District 26 Huge Back Yard With Design Landscape. Large Driveway. Convenience To All.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
27 79 Avenue
27 79th Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 79 Avenue in North New Hyde Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
60-05 246 Place
60-05 246th Place, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 60-05 246 Place in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
16 Meadow Lane
16 Meadow Lane, North Hills, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths Colonial In Prestigious Gracewood Gated Community! Soaring Ceilings Entry Foyer.Custom Moldings, Gourmet Kitchen W/Marble Countertop. Library, Luxurious Master Suite With Walk in Closet. Walk Out Basement.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
57-22 253 Street
57-22 253rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful And Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath With Finished Basement Has Laundry And Backyards. Excellent School District.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
39 Arrowhead Court
39 Arrowhead Court, North Hills, NY
Gorgeous and Exceptional Residence for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmont
494 Oakley Ave
494 Oakley Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Utilities included in pricing, all applications must be emailed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in South Floral Park, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in South Floral Park provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in South Floral Park. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NY
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYElmont, NYFloral Park, NYFranklin Square, NYNew Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NY
West Hempstead, NYGarden City South, NYLynbrook, NYRockville Centre, NYNorth Hills, NYWilliston Park, NYManhasset, NYWoodmere, NYRoslyn Heights, NYEast Rockaway, NYHewlett, NYAlbertson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology