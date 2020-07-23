Apartment List
/
NY
/
south floral park
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:28 AM

78 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in South Floral Park, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in South Floral Park offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.
Results within 5 miles of South Floral Park
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1136 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1314 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1183 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
11 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1100 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmont
1331 Scimitar Ave
1331 Scimitar Avenue, Elmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1331 Scimitar Ave in Elmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
63 Jackson Avenue
63 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Mineola School District. 1st Floor of Legal 2 Family Home, Mid Block Location. Yard and Driveway Included. Half Finished Basement, Washer & Dryer.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
26910 Grand Central Parkway
269-10 Grand Central Parkway, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1173 sqft
Have it All!! Brand new rental. This absolutely breathtaking showplace boasts award winning eat in kitchen with state of the art appliances. Two designer baths including jacuzzi and enlarged custom shower. 2 full bedrooms with extra closets.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
88-48 212th Place
88-48 212th Place, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Updated 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA House with 3rd Floor Bonus Room on Corner Property. House has 2 Walk-In Closets, Front and Rear Enclosed Porches. Tenant has Full Use of Yard. Q36 Bus Stop on Corner. 1 Block from Hillside Ave (Q43) and Clearview Expressway

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
244-36 85th Ave
244-36 85th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
First Floor of a Two Family House with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room. Close to Hillside Ave. Access to All Major Highways. School District #26.

1 of 6

Last updated July 17 at 10:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
240-64 67th Ave
240-64 67th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
BRIGHT AND AIRY 3 BR/2 FBTH DUPLEX APT IN PRIVATE HOUSE. BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, AND WASHER & DRYER. LOTS OF CLOSETS. QUITE AND DESIRABLE LOCATION. SD 26.
Results within 10 miles of South Floral Park
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 11:09 PM
11 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1137 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1368 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1174 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1337 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kew Gardens
118-82 Metropolitan Avenue
118-82 Metropolitan Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Apartment. Entrance To A Sunny Living Room, Open Kitchen With Granite Counter-Top, New Appliances. Lots Of Closets, Use of Patio. Tenants Pay Electric Only. Heat, Water & Cooking Gas Included.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
13437 35th Avenue
13437 35th Ave, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 bed & 2 bath apartment on 11th floor of The Farrington. Contemporary living space with large windows, great balcony view, top grade kitchen appliance, in-unit washer and dryer. Building amenities: fitness center and indoor swimming pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in South Floral Park, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in South Floral Park offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in South Floral Park offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in South Floral Park. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NY
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYElmont, NYFloral Park, NYFranklin Square, NYNew Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NY
West Hempstead, NYGarden City South, NYLynbrook, NYRockville Centre, NYNorth Hills, NYWilliston Park, NYManhasset, NYWoodmere, NYRoslyn Heights, NYEast Rockaway, NYHewlett, NYAlbertson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology