/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:38 PM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Smithtown, NY
1 of 20
Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
27 Gazebo Ln
27 Gazebo Lane, Smithtown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Must be 55+ yrs or older to rent in this Adult Community. Young Condo 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths and Full Basement for storage. Gas Heat, CAC, Gas Fireplace, Cement Patio, private Backyard, 1st Floor MBR with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet.
Results within 1 mile of Smithtown
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1350 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
260 Pond View Ln
260 Pond View Lane, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Gated Condo Community that features 2 bdrms, 2.5 baths,Amazing Hardwood Floors, Laundry Room , Large Mstr Bdrm with Full Bathroom, Cath Ceilngs, Community features Clubhouse, Swimmimg Pool, Tennis Courts, Playground, Water & Landscaping incl.
Results within 5 miles of Smithtown
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
1 of 15
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Smithtown
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1242 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Wheatley Heights
1 Unit Available
27 Manchester Boulevard
27 Manchester Boulevard, Wheatley Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Wheatley Heights.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Melville
1 Unit Available
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT!! PET ALLOWED!! UPPER CORDOVA CONDO IN THE GREENS. SUNLIT ROOMS THROUGHOUT..TWO BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM (DEN). JUST PAINTED, NEW SS STOVE, CARPETS. MOVE RIGHT IN.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Melville
1 Unit Available
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Melville
1 Unit Available
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Bay Shore
1 Unit Available
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
East Islip
1 Unit Available
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTStratford, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NY
East Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYWest Islip, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYRiverside, CT