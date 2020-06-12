/
2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sloatsburg, NY
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
25 Orange Turnpike
25 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Lovely 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in Village Colonial.
Results within 5 miles of Sloatsburg
5 Center Street
5 Center Street, Suffern, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1732 sqft
Located on a quiet street, close to Suffern's downtown, you won't want to miss this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath rental.
30 Mountain Avenue
30 Mountain Avenue, Hillburn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bedroom apartment in Hillburn. Just painted, new carpet and new stove a year ago. Steps being redone in trecks. Little deck to sit out side. 2 parking spots in the driveway (one car in front of the other).
1101 Route 17
1101 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
"BRAND NEW EVERYTHING" - Looking for Luxury Living near Tuxedo? A lifestyle with convenience yet near the outdoors and the wilderness trails of NY at the same time? Welcome to 1101 Route 17 in Southfields.
2158 JORDAN CT
2158 Jordan Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah.
Results within 10 miles of Sloatsburg
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
140 Dickinson Manor
140 Dickinson Lane, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1626 sqft
Monthly Rent$3,285 -to $5,270 Description You will also enjoy a full size washer and dryer, large kitchen with pantry and home office space in this home. Some of the Bishop floor plans have a gas fireplace.
8 Chestnut Street
8 Chestnut Street, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
792 sqft
Cozy village home within walking distance to everything. Fenced yard & off-street parking. Tenant pays for all utilities & services (natural gas, electricity, water/sewer, lawn maintenance, snow plowing, garbage).
23 Lexington Hills Road
23 Lexington Hills Road, Harriman, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo for rent w/ fireplace and community pool! 950 square feet w/ entry, living room w/ fire place and door to patio, dining area, kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances and back splash, master bedroom w/ full master
1850 Lakes Road
1850 Dutch Hollow Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Knock Knock Welcome to Monroe...Come see this beautiful newly renovated unit . 1st Floor, Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath.. All new energy star Samsung Appliances. Huge Backyard Space, Parking Space included with Unit.
107 Highland Avenue
107 Highland Avenue, Walton Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
912 sqft
A very clean, spacious, and totally renovated ranch home is now for rent in the center of Monroe town - This home is offering 2 great size bedrooms, spacious living room with fresh paint and layout kitchen and dining area.
22 Woody Trail
22 Woody Trail, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1531 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS , OFFICE, AND DEN. HUGE GREAT ROOM INCLUDES LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN, DINING , ENTRANCE ROOM. TWO FULL BATHS,DECKS UPSTAIRS AND DOWN,. OUTDOOR FIREPLACE, LAKE VIEWS, WALK TO BEACH AND WALK TO NYC BUS STOP.
720 Jersey Avenue
720 Jersey Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2556 sqft
Two, possibly three, fully renovated home is conveniently located in the middle of the village of Greenwood Lake. Walk to school, library, NYC bus and Village Beach on Orange County's largest lake. Swim and boat in the summer.
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:
1429 YORK ST
1429 York Street, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available July 1, 2020! Sunny & Bright end unit townhome in desirable Paddington Square Complex.
447 LAKESIDE
447 Lakeside Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
ADORABLE LOG CABIN READY TO MOVE IN! PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH HALF BATH, LARGE KITCHEN, BEDROOMS ARE ON THE FIRST FLOOR.
263 Lakeside Rd
263 Lakeside Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely First Floor Apartment With Lots Of Space & Greenwood Lake Views! Nice Size Living Room, Dining Room or Den, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath! Access To Backyard & Private Patio! All Utilities Included!
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
