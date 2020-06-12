/
3 bedroom apartments
23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shirley, NY
Shirley
13 Wellwood Drive
13 Wellwood Drive, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Nicely Updated Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom Ranch With 1 Full Bath, Eat-In-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Full Basement, Easy Access To Attic Storage, Newly Finished Hardwood Floors, New Windows & New Siding, New A/C, New Washer & Dryer,
Shirley
28 Ashwood Drive
28 Ashwood Drive, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Won't Last! Light & Bright Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Ranch with New Kitchen with Granite Counters &Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful New Bath with New Vanity, Ceramic Floors, & Subway Tile Shower, Laminate Floors Throughout, Custom
Mastic Beach
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.
Mastic Beach
111 Alder Drive
111 Alder Drive, Mastic Beach, NY
completely renovated inside! beautiful! owner requests copy of credit report , references, and proof of resources to pay rent
Mastic Beach
145 Cedar Road
145 Cedar Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
759 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom ranch with Eat in kitchen, Living room, Full Bath, Full basement, Sunroom & 2 Car garage with attic space. Tons of storage, nice size yard. Property presently being renovated.
Mastic Beach
85 Woodside Road
85 Woodside Road, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
renovated interior includes new paint,new carpet, new appliances, and ready for immediate occupancy!! Owner requests credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent..
Yaphank
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.
Miller Place
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation. Use of pool, tennis and amenities is strictly for owners!
Wading River
128 Creek Road
128 Creek Road, Wading River, NY
An Amazing & Spectacular Beachfront Rental W/Water Views..
Rocky Point
361 Sound View Drive
361 Soundview Dr, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Lease (Sept. To May). Beautiful 3 Br, 2 Ba, Waterfront On Li Sound. Steps To Beach. Park-Like Landscaping. Quick Stroll To The Beach. Grill Dinner On The Deck. Watch The Sunset. Fall Asleep To The Sound Of The Waves. Furnished. Sprinkler System.
Rocky Point
101 Hallock Landing Road
101 Hallock Landing Road, Rocky Point, NY
Beautiful Spacious Home, EIK with over sized center island, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appls, Large family room, over sized great room, 3 full bathrooms, all hardwood floors, walk in closets, Laundry on second floor, Cac , Igs Full walk
Coram
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.
Farmingville
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
20 Dune Lane
20 Dune Lane, West Hampton Dunes, NY
COME ON OUT!!! Smack Dab Bay Front w its Own Bay Beach + Terrific Sunsets..Great for Lots of Fun Stuff Incl Swimming...Always a Little Easier than the Ocean which is Colder Longer in Spring +Can Be Wavy! The Ocean Access is Across the Street...
782 Dune Road
782 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
Think Beach! Sprawling Beach House In Westhampton Dunes. Great Bedroom Separation. Open Layout. Directly Across The Street From The Ocean Access And Bay Front.
Coram
5 Wilmont Turn
5 Wilmont Turn, Coram, NY
Large Expanded cape newly renovated on the inside/lots of room/large upper deck with sliders and property. Rental permit is in progress.
Coram
11 Lexington Ct
11 Lexington Court, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Lexington Ct in Coram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rocky Point
9 Ozone Rd
9 Ozone Road, Rocky Point, NY
whole house rental in mint condition perfect for an extended family - as it has a sep guest quaters. 3 levels of living space nice property new driveway recently updated
East Moriches
52 N.Paquatuck Ave.
52 North Paquatuck Avenue, East Moriches, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1097 sqft
Lovely Three Bedroom One Bath Ranch Located On A Quiet Block Close To A Small Quaint Town. Freshly Painted Rooms, Nice Size Eat in Kitchen, With Sliding Glass Door To A Patio & Fenced Yard.
East Patchogue
4 Shore Rd
4 Shore Road, East Patchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PATCHOGUE SHORES- THIS LOVELY RANCH HAS THREE BEDROOMS 2 FULLS BATHS-LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING THE GREAT SOUTH BAY-HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND COMPLETELY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
Farmingville
40 Pinelawn Ave
40 Pinelawn Avenue, Farmingville, NY
Great opportunity to rent in sachem school district! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Come and take a look!
