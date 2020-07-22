Apartment List
/
NY
/
selden
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Selden, NY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Selden means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ne... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.
Results within 1 mile of Selden

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.
Results within 5 miles of Selden
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
25 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,242
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
158 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,926
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
72 Cranberry Cir
72 Cranberry Circle, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Desirable Brighton Model Located in Gated Community Backing Greenbelt! Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor. 42" Kitchen Cabs. Master Suite w/Upgraded Bath & Walk in Closet. 2 Zone CAC,Full Basement. Garage & Driveway Parking.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
5 Cathedral Ct
5 Cathedral Court, Middle Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home this summer away from noise and crowd. Salt water pool, big deck and yard is waiting for you. Call to schedule appointment 718-737-6597
Results within 10 miles of Selden
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
25 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
9 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1267 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
4 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,545
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
125 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
3 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
112 Gerard Rd
112 Gerard Road, Yaphank, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Impressive 5 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Soaring Great Room With GAS/Wood Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen W/ Granite Counters, 1/2 Bath, Bedroom, Master Suite Three Bedrooms Full Bath, Granny Porch, Country Club Backyard

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Field
137 Old Field Road
137 Old Field Rd, Old Field, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Waterfront Colonial On Scenic Conscience Bay With Your Own Private Dock. Updated With 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Private Drive, IG Pool and Patio/Deck,

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
268 Berwick Court
268 Berwick Court, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
836 sqft
Sunny 2 Bedroom Condo in Leisure Village 55+ Gated Community. New Window and Doors. Updated Bathroom. Washer / Dryer included. Community features: Clubhouse w/ Inground Pool, Golf, Library and more
City Guide for Selden, NY

Selden is the home and resting place of Daniel Roe, the patriot captain who fought against the British during both the American Revolution and the French and Indian War, and who would actually end up pitted against his own family during the fight for independence.

Though it has a land mass and population larger than many small cities, Selden has not been incorporated and is thus only referred to as a 'hamlet.' Even being designated as a hamlet, however, Selden experienced a population explosion during the 1960s and had consistent growth up until the early 2000s. This minor dent in the population, though, is unlikely to deter many new residents. This Long Island town continues to move in the right direction. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Selden, NY

Finding apartments with a pool in Selden means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Selden could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Selden 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSelden 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSelden 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSelden Apartments with Balconies
Selden Apartments with GaragesSelden Apartments with GymsSelden Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Selden Apartments with ParkingSelden Apartments with PoolsSelden Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYCopiague, NYSt. James, NYEast Quogue, NYFarmingdale, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYAnsonia, CT
Northport, NYBranford Center, CTBellmore, NYHampton Bays, NYGuilford Center, CTWest Babylon, NYWesthampton, NYRocky Point, NYOld Westbury, NYMerrick, NYCentereach, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University