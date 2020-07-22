22 Apartments for rent in Selden, NY with pools
Selden is the home and resting place of Daniel Roe, the patriot captain who fought against the British during both the American Revolution and the French and Indian War, and who would actually end up pitted against his own family during the fight for independence.
Though it has a land mass and population larger than many small cities, Selden has not been incorporated and is thus only referred to as a 'hamlet.' Even being designated as a hamlet, however, Selden experienced a population explosion during the 1960s and had consistent growth up until the early 2000s. This minor dent in the population, though, is unlikely to deter many new residents. This Long Island town continues to move in the right direction. See more
Finding apartments with a pool in Selden means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in Selden could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.