Apartment List
/
NY
/
selden
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:49 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Selden, NY with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Selden renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.
Results within 1 mile of Selden

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.
Results within 5 miles of Selden
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
21 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.
Results within 10 miles of Selden
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
127 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,532
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,409
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
6 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,591
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
44 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,649
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,440
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
9 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Village of the Branch
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.
City Guide for Selden, NY

Selden is the home and resting place of Daniel Roe, the patriot captain who fought against the British during both the American Revolution and the French and Indian War, and who would actually end up pitted against his own family during the fight for independence.

Though it has a land mass and population larger than many small cities, Selden has not been incorporated and is thus only referred to as a 'hamlet.' Even being designated as a hamlet, however, Selden experienced a population explosion during the 1960s and had consistent growth up until the early 2000s. This minor dent in the population, though, is unlikely to deter many new residents. This Long Island town continues to move in the right direction. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Selden, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Selden renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Selden 1 BedroomsSelden 2 BedroomsSelden 3 BedroomsSelden Apartments with Balconies
Selden Apartments with GaragesSelden Apartments with GymsSelden Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Selden Apartments with ParkingSelden Apartments with PoolsSelden Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NYHampton Bays, NYBabylon, NYRiverhead, NYOld Westbury, NY
Farmingville, NYEast Farmingdale, NYNorthport, NYHicksville, NYWestbury, NYWest Babylon, NYWestport, CTEast Quogue, NYSt. James, NYGuilford Center, CTBayville, NYOyster Bay, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University