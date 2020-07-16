13 Apartments for rent in Selden, NY with gyms
Selden is the home and resting place of Daniel Roe, the patriot captain who fought against the British during both the American Revolution and the French and Indian War, and who would actually end up pitted against his own family during the fight for independence.
Though it has a land mass and population larger than many small cities, Selden has not been incorporated and is thus only referred to as a 'hamlet.' Even being designated as a hamlet, however, Selden experienced a population explosion during the 1960s and had consistent growth up until the early 2000s. This minor dent in the population, though, is unlikely to deter many new residents. This Long Island town continues to move in the right direction. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Selden renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.