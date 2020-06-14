28 Apartments for rent in Selden, NY with garage
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 34
1 of 70
1 of 31
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 19
1 of 30
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 5
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 14
Selden is the home and resting place of Daniel Roe, the patriot captain who fought against the British during both the American Revolution and the French and Indian War, and who would actually end up pitted against his own family during the fight for independence.
Though it has a land mass and population larger than many small cities, Selden has not been incorporated and is thus only referred to as a 'hamlet.' Even being designated as a hamlet, however, Selden experienced a population explosion during the 1960s and had consistent growth up until the early 2000s. This minor dent in the population, though, is unlikely to deter many new residents. This Long Island town continues to move in the right direction. See more
Selden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.