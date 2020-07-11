/
luxury apartments
23 Luxury Apartments for rent in Sea Cliff, NY
Sands Point
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR. One year rental is $12,500 monthly. Short term rental is $13,500 monthly.
Matinecock
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!
Old Westbury
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
Old Westbury
2 Old Wagon Lane
2 Old Wagon Lane, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6500 sqft
Old Westbury. Pristine Colonial Set On Over 4 Flat & Serene Acres. Custom Designed Home w/ Large Principal Rooms & Built w/ Sharp Attention To Details. New Modern Large Pool House W/Kitchen, Bath, & Gas Fireplace.
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
Savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day camps, country
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3125 sqft
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style direct riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.
Mineola
133 Lincoln Avenue
133 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
new kitchen and baths, freshly painted, 2 bedrooms
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
3177 sqft
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
Garden City
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,999
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3810 sqft
New construction in the city of Rye built with the finest materials and craftsmanship. Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.
North New Hyde Park
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
Old Westbury
242 Store Hill Road
242 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5800 sqft
Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.
Kensington
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4500 sqft
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
Kings Point
6 Tideway Street
6 Tideway Street, Kings Point, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
Sprawling Contemporary Ranch On A Quiet & Prestigious Tree-Lined St. in the Village of KP. 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths. Sunny & Open Floor Plan. Perfect For Entertaining.
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
Matinecock
9 High Ridge Lane 9
9 High Ridge Lane, Matinecock, NY
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
An exquisite 7 bedroom, 8 bath Grand 5 Acre Estate located on the Gold Coast of Long Island. This 11,000+ Sq. Ft. home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, one of which is located on the main level.
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4470 sqft
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.
Bayside
21540 27th Ave
215-40 27th Avenue, Queens, NY
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$48,000
13000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21540 27th Ave in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
