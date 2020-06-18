Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sea Cliff, NY
/
293 Sea Cliff Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
293 Sea Cliff Avenue
293 Sea Cliff Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sea Cliff
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
293 Sea Cliff Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY 11579
Sea Cliff
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bright and Spacious One Bedroom on Third Floor. Centrally Located. Walk to All
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 293 Sea Cliff Avenue have any available units?
293 Sea Cliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sea Cliff, NY
.
Is 293 Sea Cliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
293 Sea Cliff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Sea Cliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 293 Sea Cliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sea Cliff
.
Does 293 Sea Cliff Avenue offer parking?
No, 293 Sea Cliff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 293 Sea Cliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Sea Cliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Sea Cliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 293 Sea Cliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 293 Sea Cliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 293 Sea Cliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Sea Cliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 Sea Cliff Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Sea Cliff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 Sea Cliff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
