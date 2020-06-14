/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scottsville, NY
Riverton Knolls
312 Countess Dr, Scottsville, NY
$920
809 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including walking and biking trails, a lounge with billiards, and a fitness center. Apartment features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an electric range and central air. Near I-90 and Riverbend Park.
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
$1,270
732 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
$1,065
944 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
$845
624 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
$1,270
873 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
$1,275
743 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
$1,097
730 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
35-2 Hamlet Court
35 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor
23-2 Hamlet Court
23 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor
53-1 Hamlet Court
53 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor