39 Washington Avenue

Amenities
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living room, dining area, engineered hardwood floors, closets w/ built ins, unit HVAC system w/ thermostat, unit hot water tank, and Latch keyless entry. Apartment features modern kitchen cabinetry w/ quartz waterfall countertop & bar seating, modern bath & shower, custom bathroom vanity w/ LED lighting, GE stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. This elevator building has 23 units: studios, 1 bedrooms-1.5 baths, 1 bedroom w/ den-2 baths and 2 bedrooms-2 baths. Building is smoke & vape free and dog friendly, w/ restrictions. Building amenities: virtual doorman, Package Concierge system, dry cleaning concierge, parking, electric car charging station, storage, media & billiards room, gym, dog wash, and laundry room. Photos are of model unit.