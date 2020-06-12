All apartments in Scotia
Scotia, NY
39 Washington Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

39 Washington Avenue

39 Washington Avenue · (914) 230-0888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
key fob access
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living room, dining area, engineered hardwood floors, closets w/ built ins, unit HVAC system w/ thermostat, unit hot water tank, and Latch keyless entry. Apartment features modern kitchen cabinetry w/ quartz waterfall countertop & bar seating, modern bath & shower, custom bathroom vanity w/ LED lighting, GE stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. This elevator building has 23 units: studios, 1 bedrooms-1.5 baths, 1 bedroom w/ den-2 baths and 2 bedrooms-2 baths. Building is smoke & vape free and dog friendly, w/ restrictions. Building amenities: virtual doorman, Package Concierge system, dry cleaning concierge, parking, electric car charging station, storage, media & billiards room, gym, dog wash, and laundry room. Photos are of model unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Washington Avenue have any available units?
39 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 39 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
39 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 39 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 39 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 39 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 39 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 39 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 39 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39 Washington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
