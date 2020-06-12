39 Washington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool table key fob access

Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living room, dining area, engineered hardwood floors, closets w/ built ins, unit HVAC system w/ thermostat, unit hot water tank, and Latch keyless entry. Apartment features modern kitchen cabinetry w/ quartz waterfall countertop & bar seating, modern bath & shower, custom bathroom vanity w/ LED lighting, GE stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. This elevator building has 23 units: studios, 1 bedrooms-1.5 baths, 1 bedroom w/ den-2 baths and 2 bedrooms-2 baths. Building is smoke & vape free and dog friendly, w/ restrictions. Building amenities: virtual doorman, Package Concierge system, dry cleaning concierge, parking, electric car charging station, storage, media & billiards room, gym, dog wash, and laundry room. Photos are of model unit.