65 Poplar Lane

This 2nd level 1 Large bedroom w/ den-storage, is move in ready. The entire home has been renovated, from the front doorway, to the steps leading into the home, new laminate flooring in the living room & dinning room, new carpets in the bedroom and den as well as the steps. Freshly painted, New AC units, renovations in the bath room include a new toilet & lights. The home offers a large bedroom, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a balcony off the living room. The complex does not allow a renter to have pets per HOA rules. The rent includes HOA fees which include, heat & hot water. There is assigned parking, cluster mail box, laundry room w/ card access. Security lot lights and cameras. Applicants with excellent credit and income will only be considered. This unit is also available to purchase if the applicant has interest. Mls#6051015 Full application credit and background cks required by HOA fees paid by applicant.