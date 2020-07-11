All apartments in Scotchtown
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:25 AM

65 Poplar Lane

65 Poplar Lane · (845) 800-3905
Location

65 Poplar Lane, Scotchtown, NY 10941
Scotchtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 2nd level 1 Large bedroom w/ den-storage, is move in ready. The entire home has been renovated, from the front doorway, to the steps leading into the home, new laminate flooring in the living room & dinning room, new carpets in the bedroom and den as well as the steps. Freshly painted, New AC units, renovations in the bath room include a new toilet & lights. The home offers a large bedroom, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a balcony off the living room. The complex does not allow a renter to have pets per HOA rules. The rent includes HOA fees which include, heat & hot water. There is assigned parking, cluster mail box, laundry room w/ card access. Security lot lights and cameras. Applicants with excellent credit and income will only be considered. This unit is also available to purchase if the applicant has interest. Mls#6051015 Full application credit and background cks required by HOA fees paid by applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Poplar Lane have any available units?
65 Poplar Lane has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Poplar Lane have?
Some of 65 Poplar Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Poplar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
65 Poplar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Poplar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Poplar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 65 Poplar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 65 Poplar Lane offers parking.
Does 65 Poplar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Poplar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Poplar Lane have a pool?
No, 65 Poplar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 65 Poplar Lane have accessible units?
No, 65 Poplar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Poplar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Poplar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Poplar Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 65 Poplar Lane has units with air conditioning.
