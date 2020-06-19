610 Kings Road #4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269331



WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE



Monthly Rent:...... $895

Town:................... 610 KINGS RD #4-SCHENECTADY

School District:..... SCHENECTADY

Bedrooms:............ 1

Rental Type:......... 5 PLEX

Date Available:.....Available NOW

Heating System:... ELECTRIC

Hot Water:............ GAS

Air Conditioning:.. BR WALL

Refuse Service:...... YES

Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING

Pet Policy:................... NO PETS

Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED

Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH

Washer/Dryer:............ COIN

Basement Storage:...... NO

Porch/Deck/Patio:....... YES

Lawn Maintenance:.... YES

Snow Removal:........... YES

Parking:...................... YES

24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269331

(RLNE5735380)