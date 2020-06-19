610 Kings Road #4

WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 610 KINGS RD #4-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 1 Rental Type:......... 5 PLEX Date Available:.....Available NOW Heating System:... ELECTRIC Hot Water:............ GAS Air Conditioning:.. BR WALL Refuse Service:...... YES Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING Pet Policy:................... NO PETS Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH Washer/Dryer:............ COIN Basement Storage:...... NO Porch/Deck/Patio:....... YES Lawn Maintenance:.... YES Snow Removal:........... YES Parking:...................... YES 24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269331 Property Id 269331
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
