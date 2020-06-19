All apartments in Schenectady
610 Kings Road #4

610 Kings Rd · No Longer Available
Location

610 Kings Rd, Schenectady, NY 12304
Woodlawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269331

WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Monthly Rent:...... $895
Town:................... 610 KINGS RD #4-SCHENECTADY
School District:..... SCHENECTADY
Bedrooms:............ 1
Rental Type:......... 5 PLEX
Date Available:.....Available NOW
Heating System:... ELECTRIC
Hot Water:............ GAS
Air Conditioning:.. BR WALL
Refuse Service:...... YES
Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING
Pet Policy:................... NO PETS
Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED
Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH
Washer/Dryer:............ COIN
Basement Storage:...... NO
Porch/Deck/Patio:....... YES
Lawn Maintenance:.... YES
Snow Removal:........... YES
Parking:...................... YES
24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269331
Property Id 269331

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5735380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Kings Road #4 have any available units?
610 Kings Road #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schenectady, NY.
What amenities does 610 Kings Road #4 have?
Some of 610 Kings Road #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Kings Road #4 currently offering any rent specials?
610 Kings Road #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Kings Road #4 pet-friendly?
No, 610 Kings Road #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schenectady.
Does 610 Kings Road #4 offer parking?
Yes, 610 Kings Road #4 does offer parking.
Does 610 Kings Road #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Kings Road #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Kings Road #4 have a pool?
No, 610 Kings Road #4 does not have a pool.
Does 610 Kings Road #4 have accessible units?
No, 610 Kings Road #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Kings Road #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Kings Road #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Kings Road #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 610 Kings Road #4 has units with air conditioning.
