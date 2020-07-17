3068 Mcdonald Ave 1

3068 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12304 Woodlawn
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 302913
NO PETS and NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 3068 MCDONALD AVENUE #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 1 Rental Type:......... 5 PLEX Date Available:..... Available 8/1/20 Heating System:... ELECTRIC Hot Water:............ GAS Air Conditioning:.. BR WALL Refuse Service:...... YES Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING Pet Policy:................... NO PETS Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH Washer/Dryer:............ COIN Basement Storage:...... NO Porch/Deck/Patio:....... YES Lawn Maintenance:.... YES Snow Removal:........... YES Parking:...................... YES 24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302913 Property Id 302913
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5868603)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
