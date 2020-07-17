3068 Mcdonald Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 302913



NO PETS and NO SMOKING

Monthly Rent:...... $895

Town:................... 3068 MCDONALD AVENUE #1-SCHENECTADY

School District:..... SCHENECTADY

Bedrooms:............ 1

Rental Type:......... 5 PLEX

Date Available:..... Available 8/1/20

Heating System:... ELECTRIC

Hot Water:............ GAS

Air Conditioning:.. BR WALL

Refuse Service:...... YES

Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING

Pet Policy:................... NO PETS

Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED

Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH

Washer/Dryer:............ COIN

Basement Storage:...... NO

Porch/Deck/Patio:....... YES

Lawn Maintenance:.... YES

Snow Removal:........... YES

Parking:...................... YES

24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES

