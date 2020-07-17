All apartments in Schenectady
3068 Mcdonald Ave 1
3068 Mcdonald Ave 1

3068 Mcdonald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3068 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12304
Woodlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 302913

NO PETS and NO SMOKING
Monthly Rent:...... $895
Town:................... 3068 MCDONALD AVENUE #1-SCHENECTADY
School District:..... SCHENECTADY
Bedrooms:............ 1
Rental Type:......... 5 PLEX
Date Available:..... Available 8/1/20
Heating System:... ELECTRIC
Hot Water:............ GAS
Air Conditioning:.. BR WALL
Refuse Service:...... YES
Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING
Pet Policy:................... NO PETS
Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED
Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH
Washer/Dryer:............ COIN
Basement Storage:...... NO
Porch/Deck/Patio:....... YES
Lawn Maintenance:.... YES
Snow Removal:........... YES
Parking:...................... YES
24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302913
Property Id 302913

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 have any available units?
3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schenectady, NY.
What amenities does 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 have?
Some of 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schenectady.
Does 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3068 Mcdonald Ave 1 has units with air conditioning.
