Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33

709 Burdeck Street · No Longer Available
Location

709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady County, NY 12306

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Apartment 33 at 709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady, NY 12306 (Burdeck Street Apartments) is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment.

This apartment is located on the first floor. It features a fully applianced kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new espresso cabinets and a tile backsplash.

The flooring is a distressed gray LVT wood plank flooring in the kitchen, living and dining area, as well as bathroom. The bathroom has been upgraded with a new vanity, wainscoting and toilet.

The rent for this apartment is $995.00 a month which includes heat and hot water, trash service sewer service, water service, snow removal and off the street parking. The apartment also comes with one A/C unit.

There is no laundry hook up in the apartment, but there is a laundry room on the property. Mail can also be delivered to the property.

Tenant would only be responsible for electric bill and cable/wifi (ready for Spectrum service).

Some pets under 35lbs are allowed with a fee and approval from the landlord.

In person tours reserved for approved applicants only, due to COVID-19. Tours won't begin until August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 have any available units?
709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schenectady County, NY.
What amenities does 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 have?
Some of 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 currently offering any rent specials?
709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 is pet friendly.
Does 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 offer parking?
No, 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 does not offer parking.
Does 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 have a pool?
No, 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 does not have a pool.
Does 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 have accessible units?
No, 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33 has units with air conditioning.
