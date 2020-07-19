709 Burdeck Street- Unit 33

Amenities

Apartment 33 at 709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady, NY 12306 (Burdeck Street Apartments) is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment.



This apartment is located on the first floor. It features a fully applianced kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new espresso cabinets and a tile backsplash.



The flooring is a distressed gray LVT wood plank flooring in the kitchen, living and dining area, as well as bathroom. The bathroom has been upgraded with a new vanity, wainscoting and toilet.



The rent for this apartment is $995.00 a month which includes heat and hot water, trash service sewer service, water service, snow removal and off the street parking. The apartment also comes with one A/C unit.



There is no laundry hook up in the apartment, but there is a laundry room on the property. Mail can also be delivered to the property.



Tenant would only be responsible for electric bill and cable/wifi (ready for Spectrum service).



Some pets under 35lbs are allowed with a fee and approval from the landlord.



In person tours reserved for approved applicants only, due to COVID-19. Tours won't begin until August 1.