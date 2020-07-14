Amenities
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows. The community features covered and private parking, private rooftop pet areas, package room, meeting area, event space, rooftop putting green, pool, outdoor kitchen, and multiple fitness centers. Located minutes from downtown Saratoga Springs and the Saratoga Racetrack, The Hamlet shares the parking lot with The Fresh Market, Smashburger, Gennaro's Pizza, Pure Barre, Urban Roots and Kru Coffee making access to shopping and restaurants at your fingertips. We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full ...