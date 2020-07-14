All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like Hamlet at Saratoga Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, NY
/
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

Hamlet at Saratoga Springs

56 Marion Ave · (518) 241-4649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit B-206 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-315 · Avail. now

$3,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Unit C-303 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Unit C-311 · Avail. Sep 30

$3,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamlet at Saratoga Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
conference room
dog park
playground
smoke-free community
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows. The community features covered and private parking, private rooftop pet areas, package room, meeting area, event space, rooftop putting green, pool, outdoor kitchen, and multiple fitness centers. Located minutes from downtown Saratoga Springs and the Saratoga Racetrack, The Hamlet shares the parking lot with The Fresh Market, Smashburger, Gennaro's Pizza, Pure Barre, Urban Roots and Kru Coffee making access to shopping and restaurants at your fingertips. We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 redecorating fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $600
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Size and breed restrictions apply. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information. Max weight of pets: 40
Parking Details: 1 assigned covered parking space, open lot. Other, assigned. Covered and Reserved Parking available. One parking space per apartment. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Storage Details: Storage unit $125 for half, $250 for full
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamlet at Saratoga Springs have any available units?
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs has 13 units available starting at $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hamlet at Saratoga Springs have?
Some of Hamlet at Saratoga Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamlet at Saratoga Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamlet at Saratoga Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamlet at Saratoga Springs is pet friendly.
Does Hamlet at Saratoga Springs offer parking?
Yes, Hamlet at Saratoga Springs offers parking.
Does Hamlet at Saratoga Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hamlet at Saratoga Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamlet at Saratoga Springs have a pool?
Yes, Hamlet at Saratoga Springs has a pool.
Does Hamlet at Saratoga Springs have accessible units?
Yes, Hamlet at Saratoga Springs has accessible units.
Does Hamlet at Saratoga Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamlet at Saratoga Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does Hamlet at Saratoga Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hamlet at Saratoga Springs has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Hamlet at Saratoga Springs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms
Saratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Saratoga Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NY
Watervliet, NYColonie, NYBennington, VTTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

SUNY Empire State CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity