Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 1 bedroom condo in Franklin Square is ready and waiting for you! Open living space with wonderful finishes..wood floors, crown molding updated master bath and beautiful gas fireplace. Generous sized bedroom with large open terrace summer entertaining. No worries about parking - you have one assigned space in the underground parking garage. Saratoga Track Rental 2020 for entire meet from 07/15/2020 through 9/8/2020. Security deposit of $1500.