Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated carpet ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court garage alarm system business center clubhouse sauna

Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District. Located just off Route 9, 8 minutes north of Albany, you will have a superb location with convenient access to all of the Capital District's major highways and the Albany International Airport. The Landings offers you a Clifton Park community with exceptionally designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our attention to detail and quality along with the commitment to excellence is shown in your new apartment home's spectacular amenities, landscaping and architectural design. Exceptional apartments for an exceptional apartment home lifestyle.

We are confident that our quality and personal service will appeal to you and that you will choose to make The Landings your new home. The Landings offers all of the comforts and convenience you expect with the benefit of a professional management and maintenance team to provide the superior quality you deserve. Clifton Park Apartments, Clifton Park Apartment Homes, NY Apartments.