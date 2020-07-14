All apartments in Saratoga County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Landings

1700 Lookout Ln · (973) 510-0495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY 12065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-609 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,452

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15-1504 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,702

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Unit 9-905 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Unit 9-907 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,771

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landings.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
garage
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
sauna
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District. Located just off Route 9, 8 minutes north of Albany, you will have a superb location with convenient access to all of the Capital District's major highways and the Albany International Airport. The Landings offers you a Clifton Park community with exceptionally designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our attention to detail and quality along with the commitment to excellence is shown in your new apartment home's spectacular amenities, landscaping and architectural design. Exceptional apartments for an exceptional apartment home lifestyle. \nWe are confident that our quality and personal service will appeal to you and that you will choose to make The Landings your new home. The Landings offers all of the comforts and convenience you expect with the benefit of a professional management and maintenance team to provide the superior quality you deserve. Clifton Park Apartments, Clifton Park Apartment Homes, NY Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per aplicant
Deposit: $125-1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25/month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: 1st come, 1st serve. Garage available $99/month.
Storage Details: $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Landings have any available units?
The Landings has 4 units available starting at $1,452 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Landings have?
Some of The Landings's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landings currently offering any rent specials?
The Landings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landings pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landings is pet friendly.
Does The Landings offer parking?
Yes, The Landings offers parking.
Does The Landings have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Landings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landings have a pool?
Yes, The Landings has a pool.
Does The Landings have accessible units?
No, The Landings does not have accessible units.
Does The Landings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landings has units with dishwashers.
Does The Landings have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Landings has units with air conditioning.

