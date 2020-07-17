76 HOFFMAN CT

Amenities

Available 8/1 for the month of August only. Lovely 2965 sf 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished home available immediately for rent - short term only for August. Located in a desirable neighborhood just 4 short miles to Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs, a few minutes to SPAC, 10 min. to the track. Natural hickory hardwood floors throughout, large home office space in the 5th bedroom/bonus room, formal DR and LR, open kitchen/eating/family room, 9 ft ceilings, spacious master bedroom with cathedral board/batten ceiling, home theater in finished basement, paver patio, plenty of off street parking. No pets and no smoking allowed. Agent is owner. Virtual showings available.