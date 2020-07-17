All apartments in Saratoga County
76 HOFFMAN CT
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:59 PM

76 HOFFMAN CT

76 Hoffman Court · (518) 588-1392
Location

76 Hoffman Court, Saratoga County, NY 12020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Available 8/1 for the month of August only. Lovely 2965 sf 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished home available immediately for rent - short term only for August. Located in a desirable neighborhood just 4 short miles to Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs, a few minutes to SPAC, 10 min. to the track. Natural hickory hardwood floors throughout, large home office space in the 5th bedroom/bonus room, formal DR and LR, open kitchen/eating/family room, 9 ft ceilings, spacious master bedroom with cathedral board/batten ceiling, home theater in finished basement, paver patio, plenty of off street parking. No pets and no smoking allowed. Agent is owner. Virtual showings available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 HOFFMAN CT have any available units?
76 HOFFMAN CT has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76 HOFFMAN CT have?
Some of 76 HOFFMAN CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 HOFFMAN CT currently offering any rent specials?
76 HOFFMAN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 HOFFMAN CT pet-friendly?
No, 76 HOFFMAN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga County.
Does 76 HOFFMAN CT offer parking?
Yes, 76 HOFFMAN CT offers parking.
Does 76 HOFFMAN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 HOFFMAN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 HOFFMAN CT have a pool?
No, 76 HOFFMAN CT does not have a pool.
Does 76 HOFFMAN CT have accessible units?
No, 76 HOFFMAN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 76 HOFFMAN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 HOFFMAN CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 HOFFMAN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 HOFFMAN CT does not have units with air conditioning.
