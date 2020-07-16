7 TAYMOR TR

Amenities

Stunning home with exterior stone facade on front of home, offering seven bedrooms, all designed as suites with full bath attached, incredible gourmet kitchen with open floor plan to 20' ceiling height with stone fireplace in great room, breakfast pantry, double french door access to beautiful dining room, 1st floor office, stunning master suite with double walk in his and hers closet, garden tub, 4 car garage, private pool, patio, two separate gym areas, home theatre room to name a few features. Available from June 15 - September, 2020. Call listing agent for more information or to schedule a viewing.