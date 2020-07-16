All apartments in Saratoga County
Find more places like 7 TAYMOR TR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga County, NY
/
7 TAYMOR TR
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:59 PM

7 TAYMOR TR

7 Taymor Trail · (518) 857-3907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7 Taymor Trail, Saratoga County, NY 12065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$28,500

7 Bed · 9 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning home with exterior stone facade on front of home, offering seven bedrooms, all designed as suites with full bath attached, incredible gourmet kitchen with open floor plan to 20' ceiling height with stone fireplace in great room, breakfast pantry, double french door access to beautiful dining room, 1st floor office, stunning master suite with double walk in his and hers closet, garden tub, 4 car garage, private pool, patio, two separate gym areas, home theatre room to name a few features. Available from June 15 - September, 2020. Call listing agent for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 14 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 TAYMOR TR have any available units?
7 TAYMOR TR has a unit available for $28,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 TAYMOR TR have?
Some of 7 TAYMOR TR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 TAYMOR TR currently offering any rent specials?
7 TAYMOR TR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 TAYMOR TR pet-friendly?
No, 7 TAYMOR TR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga County.
Does 7 TAYMOR TR offer parking?
Yes, 7 TAYMOR TR offers parking.
Does 7 TAYMOR TR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 TAYMOR TR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 TAYMOR TR have a pool?
Yes, 7 TAYMOR TR has a pool.
Does 7 TAYMOR TR have accessible units?
No, 7 TAYMOR TR does not have accessible units.
Does 7 TAYMOR TR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 TAYMOR TR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 TAYMOR TR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 TAYMOR TR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7 TAYMOR TR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd
Round Lake, NY 12020
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr
Cohoes, NY 12065
London Square
701 London Square Dr
Ballston Spa, NY 12065
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln
Saratoga County, NY 12065

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYEast Greenbush, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NY
Rotterdam, NYCatskill, NYHudson, NYTroy, NYBennington, VT

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint Rose
Schenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity