/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:20 AM
24 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sands Point, NY
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR.
Results within 5 miles of Sands Point
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
52 Webster Avenue
52 Webster Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
864 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom loft apartment in the historic Knickerbocker Press Building now Known as Knickerbocker Lofts. The unit offers a two floor, open concept design with ample room for an office/work-space. Full bath upstairs, 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Plandome Manor
1 Unit Available
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
Results within 10 miles of Sands Point
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$1,725
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
915 Wynnewood Road
915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
216 Richbell Road
216 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Situated in close proximity to parks (Harbor Island), shopping/restaurants (Mamaroneck Ave.) and two Metro North stations, Mamaroneck Gardens affords tenants the best that Westchester has to offer.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Side
1 Unit Available
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
1070 Barnes St
1070 Barnes Street, Franklin Square, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
diamond condition 3 bedroom 2 bath home. All redone top of the line. semi furnished . will provide fencing upon request. private new laundry room and newly finished basement. nice private backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in Bay Terrace, this beautiful townhouse boasts a modern kitchen, luxurious contemporary bathrooms with jacuzzi, 3 nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
24 Wolver Hollow Road
24 Wolver Hollow Road, Upper Brookville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1500 sqft
Furnished Cottage on gated 5.56A Estate. Planked would floors, living room w/wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. Formal Dining Room, Powder room, Family room and laundry room.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
39-16 Prince Street
39-16 Prince Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
600 sqft
Come live in the newest and most desirable luxury condo building in bustling Flushing! Brand new fully furnished unit in center of Flushing, 1 block away from 7 train station and 1 block away from Skyview Center.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3909 SECOR AVE PH Basement
3909 Secor Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Studio apartment - Property Id: 201266 Beautiful studio apartment in large 3 family house. One block to subway. Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$29,000
10000 sqft
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369 LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY 3 year lease Apply at
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
New Cassel
1 Unit Available
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Whitestone
1 Unit Available
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard, Queens, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,900
Fully Furnished Short Or Long Term Rental One of a kind restored Mansion in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in NYC, Beechurst. This is the best option to have Hamptons style living without the commute.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
37-33 College Point Boulevard
37-33 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
*Furnished or unfurnished!*Fantastic apartment in the best location in Flushing/Main St! The apartment features impeccable hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including microwave and dishwasher) and a large
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYOceanside, NYFarmingdale, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NY