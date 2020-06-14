64 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, NY with garage
Salisbury was named by Long Islanders in the 1800s who found that the area's flat plains resembled England's Salisbury Plain, where the famous Stonehenge is situated.
Salisbury is a small hamlet with just over 12,000 people, according to the 2010 census. Living here is a great way to confuse people if you don't really want them to know your home address -- all of your letters will bear a Westbury postal code, and most Long Islanders simply refer to the hamlet as South Westbury. For the most part, Salisbury is a so-called Levitt development, with the northwest quadrant the only exception. Famous New York developer William Levitt turned the grassland here into a housing scheme just after WWII, so you will see a lot of "Levitt houses" in the area; apartment complexes, however, are few and far between. Unfortunately, places for rent are not easy to find in Salisbury -- prepare yourself, do your research and it'll all be worth it. See more
Salisbury apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.