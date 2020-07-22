Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:14 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Sag Harbor, NY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Sag Harbor means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing... Read Guide >

Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.
Results within 5 miles of Sag Harbor

Wainscott
21 Fernwood Drive
21 Fernwood Drive, Wainscott, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spectacular Furnished Home With Gorgeous Pool & Beaches Near By.

Northwest Harbor
11 Settlement Court
11 Settlement Court, Northwest Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
4000 sqft
Enjoy your summer in this stunning 2 Story Contemporary Home! It features a Entry Foyer that leads to over-sized Living Room open w/f 30 ft left hand-side leads to Bar , full bathroom and sitting area, on left side of entrance deep dressing closet,

Wainscott
10 Oakwood Court
10 Oakwood Court, Wainscott, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Oakwood Court in Wainscott. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Sag Harbor

Springs
230 Norfolk Drive
230 Norfolk Drive, Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Call this newly renovated beach cottage your own this summer! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 full bath California style residence with an open floor plan, high ceilings and walls of widows is perfect for entertaining.

Southold
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2350 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.

Southold
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!

Cutchogue
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Book now for August 2021! This beautiful home features a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, overlooking the pool and magical gardens.

Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
OFF SEASON RENTAL (rented thru Labor Day 2020) accepting applications for Summer 2021. The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.

Greenport
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.

Greenport West
675 Champlin Place
675 Champlin Place, Greenport West, NY
4 Bedrooms
$53,000
3300 sqft
Stem to Stern triple Mint Renovation of the Historic Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse. Bright, Airy, Open Plan with All Modern Conveniences Yet Steeped in Old World Charm. Large gunite Pool added 2019 to Complete the Perfect Greenport Get Away Package.

North Sea
33 Henry Rd
33 Henry Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
Imagine yourself in a turn-of-the-century farmhouse with pine floors and a traditional brick fireplace for those cool summer evenings.

Southold
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Available after Labor Day 2020.

Amagansett
7 La Foret Ln
7 La Foret Lane, Amagansett, NY
4 Bedrooms
$64,000
Rent this quintessential, private, tranquil, Hamptons luxury home set on 2+ acres in wonderful Amagansett. Enjoy the beautiful light, multiple balconies or step outside into the park-like yard and enjoy the heated, salt water pool.

Greenport
160 5th Street
160 5th St, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
950 sqft
Bright and Airy Newly Renovated Beautiful Town House Unit with Stunning Views of Bay,Beach and Beyond. Simple and Elegant Decor.Located in the Charming Village of Greenport.Private Beach, Pool and Tennis Court.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Sag Harbor, NY

Finding apartments with a pool in Sag Harbor means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Sag Harbor could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

