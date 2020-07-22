Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:13 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Sag Harbor, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sag Harbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
58 Garden Street
58 Garden Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
2000 sqft
* BRAND NEW LISTING * SUMMER RENTAL IN SAG HARBOR VILLAGE just One Block from Town: Picturesque Sag Harbor Village living at its most peaceful and convenient.
Results within 5 miles of Sag Harbor

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Wainscott
21 Fernwood Drive
21 Fernwood Drive, Wainscott, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spectacular Furnished Home With Gorgeous Pool & Beaches Near By.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
11 Settlement Court
11 Settlement Court, Northwest Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
4000 sqft
Enjoy your summer in this stunning 2 Story Contemporary Home! It features a Entry Foyer that leads to over-sized Living Room open w/f 30 ft left hand-side leads to Bar , full bathroom and sitting area, on left side of entrance deep dressing closet,

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
32 Whooping Hollow
32 Whooping Hollow Road, Northwest Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$48,500
2400 sqft
Private and Serene Setting long driveway leading back to light Filled home Overlooking 500 Acres of Secluded Trails. This light filled home was renovated in 2007 with new Anderson Windows, Porches and a beautiful Fireplace in Living room.
Results within 10 miles of Sag Harbor

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Springs
230 Norfolk Drive
230 Norfolk Drive, Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Call this newly renovated beach cottage your own this summer! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 full bath California style residence with an open floor plan, high ceilings and walls of widows is perfect for entertaining.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
300 Noyack Rd
300 Noyac Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
Enjoy Summer 2020 right now in this cute and cozy 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape right across the street from North Sea Harbor and within close proximity to Towd's Beach! Rental is available June 22nd-September 25th for $45,000.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
560 Wampum Way
560 Wampum Way, Southold, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Sitting three stories high, this beautiful waterfront property is located in the community of Nunnakoma waters in Southold, Ny! The voluminous home has an open floor concepts complimented by a 360 degree deck surrounding it.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
63 Washington Ave
63 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Pristine condition fully renovated home located in the heart of Greenport Village with designer furnishings, private fenced backyard and access to a sandy beach approximately 1 mile from house.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Marion
780 Aquaview Ave
780 Aquaview Avenue, East Marion, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rare Opportunity to Live Year Round on East Marion's Favorite Sound Front Street. Two Bedroom Cape Home on a 1/2 Acre of Land Across the Street from the Long Island Sound. Original Cypress Wallboard in Living Room and Dining Room. Washer/Dryer.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
635 Main St
635 Main Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Ahoy! Spacious Second Floor 3 Bedroom Greenport Village Apartment in Well Maintained Captains House. Washer/Dryer. Front and Back Stair Cases. Outside Area for BBQ. Off Street Parking. Close to Everything Greenport Village.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
33 Henry Rd
33 Henry Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
Imagine yourself in a turn-of-the-century farmhouse with pine floors and a traditional brick fireplace for those cool summer evenings.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Amagansett
7 La Foret Ln
7 La Foret Lane, Amagansett, NY
4 Bedrooms
$64,000
Rent this quintessential, private, tranquil, Hamptons luxury home set on 2+ acres in wonderful Amagansett. Enjoy the beautiful light, multiple balconies or step outside into the park-like yard and enjoy the heated, salt water pool.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Southold Waterfront Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Open plan first floor living / dining room, screened in porch, rear garden covered deck.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
905 9th Street
905 9th St, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
This home has had a total renovation from the studs. Everything is new. This North Fork property is just a stone throw from Greenport Village. The home offers excellent vacation potential, and is a terrific, convenient summer retreat.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
East Marion
501 Beach Court, #APT
501 Beach Court, East Marion, NY
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 Beach Court, #APT in East Marion. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated August 20 at 10:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
53740 Route 25
53740 Main Road, Southold, NY
Studio
$1,600
Updated Office Space Ideal For A Professional. 5 Rooms Plus a Bath. Municipal Parking Lot Nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sag Harbor, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sag Harbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Sag Harbor Apartments with Balconies
