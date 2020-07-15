Apartment List
/
NY
/
sag harbor
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:00 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Sag Harbor, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
58 Garden Street
58 Garden Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
2000 sqft
* BRAND NEW LISTING * SUMMER RENTAL IN SAG HARBOR VILLAGE just One Block from Town: Picturesque Sag Harbor Village living at its most peaceful and convenient.
Results within 5 miles of Sag Harbor

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
32 Whooping Hollow
32 Whooping Hollow Road, Northwest Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$48,500
2400 sqft
Private and Serene Setting long driveway leading back to light Filled home Overlooking 500 Acres of Secluded Trails. This light filled home was renovated in 2007 with new Anderson Windows, Porches and a beautiful Fireplace in Living room.
Results within 10 miles of Sag Harbor

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
3825 S Harbor Rd
3825 South Harbor Road, Southold, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1500 sqft
Come enjoy this charming North Fork beach house approximately 10 houses from South Harbor Bay Beach and Emerson Park.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
560 Wampum Way
560 Wampum Way, Southold, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Sitting three stories high, this beautiful waterfront property is located in the community of Nunnakoma waters in Southold, Ny! The voluminous home has an open floor concepts complimented by a 360 degree deck surrounding it.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
9 Peconic Crescent
9 Peconic Avenue, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
1500 sqft
This Home Is On Private Street With Private Access Across The Street To Great Peconic Bay Beach. 1.5 Hours From City, House Comes With Kayak, Paddle Board, All Beach Gear. Wi-fi, New Appliances, A/C, Wrap Around Deck Perfect For Grilling.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1450 sqft
Charming 1905 farm house that's completely updated.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Springs
63 Kings Point Rd
63 Kings Point Road, Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
Beautiful, cozy ranch on shy half acre offers spacious living room, master and a guest bedroom, large closets and fireplace. Big back yard with cedar deck. Minutes away from Clearwater lifeguarded Bay beach.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Marion
1955 Trumans Path
1955 Trumans Path, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$32,000
2200 sqft
Cape Cod-Style Cedar-Shingle House Situated On Edge Of Low Bluff. Wooded Lot With Second-Story Master Bedroom Suite/Deck.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Southold Waterfront Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Open plan first floor living / dining room, screened in porch, rear garden covered deck.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
24 Beach Road
24 Beach Road, Greenport, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,000
700 sqft
Take in exquisite views of the bay and Greenport Harbor from this light filled and hip beach cottage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Amagansett
7 La Foret Ln
7 La Foret Lane, Amagansett, NY
4 Bedrooms
$64,000
Rent this quintessential, private, tranquil, Hamptons luxury home set on 2+ acres in wonderful Amagansett. Enjoy the beautiful light, multiple balconies or step outside into the park-like yard and enjoy the heated, salt water pool.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
1325 Old Shipyard Lane
1325 Old Shipyard Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1792 sqft
Founders Landing Southold Neighborhood Contemporary Home with vaulted livingroom ceiling. All new expansive rear deck. Designed for one level living with first floor bedroom suite, and laundry. Additional 2 bedrooms, and full bath upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Orient
590 Winward Road
590 Windward Road, Orient, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3000 sqft
Orient waterfront home set on an acre of land with private beach features break taking water Views of the sound from both floors, balconies and all rooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
340 Westwood Lane
340 Westwood Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Family Room, Deck and a Memorable Community Long Island Sound Beach Less Than 1/2 Mile Away. Labor Day to End of September $7,000 or $2,000 Per Week with Two Week Minimum. Winter Rental $3,000 Per Month

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Available after Labor Day 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Sag Harbor, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sag Harbor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

