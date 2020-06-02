Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill media room

81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor

Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â as well as 1.5-Baths, with the full bath being shared on the upper level. The half bath is off the 3rd bedroom on the main level.

The spacious, updated eat-in kitchen hasÂ granite countertops and modern stainless-steel appliances.. Also available areÂ full size, stacked Whirlpool washer and dryer.

Each bedroom has a new AC unit. , and all of the mattresses are new this month.Â Â

The property is .25 acres, featuring a furnished deck complete with a grill and a very sizeable backyard. A beautiful, serene yard that is surrounded by large trees that provides shadeÂ Â and a pleasant breeze. There is also a front porch with verdant views.

This home is very cozy, charming and super bright. It is truly a happy home.

Located just a few streets Off Main Street and a ten minute walk toÂ all that Sag Harbor has to offer â Main Street, restaurants, the Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Bay Beaches. With your lease, you will also have access to a parking permit for all of the Southampton Beaches.

$45,000 for July - Labor Day