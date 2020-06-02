All apartments in Sag Harbor
Find more places like 81 SUFFOLK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sag Harbor, NY
/
81 SUFFOLK STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:05 PM

81 SUFFOLK STREET

81 Suffolk Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Sag Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ForRentByOwner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor
Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.5-Baths, with the full bath being shared on the upper level. The half bath is off the 3rd bedroom on the main level.
The spacious, updated eat-in kitchen hasÂ  granite countertops and modern stainless-steel appliances.. Also available areÂ  full size, stacked Whirlpool washer and dryer.
Each bedroom has a new AC unit. , and all of the mattresses are new this month.Â Â 
The property is .25 acres, featuring a furnished deck complete with a grill and a very sizeable backyard. A beautiful, serene yard that is surrounded by large trees that provides shadeÂ Â  and a pleasant breeze. There is also a front porch with verdant views.
Â 
This home is very cozy, charming and super bright. It is truly a happy home.
Â 
Located just a few streets Off Main Street and a ten minute walk toÂ  all that Sag Harbor has to offer â Main Street, restaurants, the Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Bay Beaches. With your lease, you will also have access to a parking permit for all of the Southampton Beaches.
$45,000 for July - Labor Day

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 SUFFOLK STREET have any available units?
81 SUFFOLK STREET has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81 SUFFOLK STREET have?
Some of 81 SUFFOLK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 SUFFOLK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
81 SUFFOLK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 SUFFOLK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 81 SUFFOLK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sag Harbor.
Does 81 SUFFOLK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 81 SUFFOLK STREET does offer parking.
Does 81 SUFFOLK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 SUFFOLK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 SUFFOLK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 81 SUFFOLK STREET has a pool.
Does 81 SUFFOLK STREET have accessible units?
No, 81 SUFFOLK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 81 SUFFOLK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 SUFFOLK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 SUFFOLK STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 81 SUFFOLK STREET has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 81 SUFFOLK STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTNew London, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTGroton, CT
East Patchogue, NYGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTYaphank, NYMystic, CTBellport, NYSouthold, NYGreenport West, NYGreenport, NYCutchogue, NYHampton Bays, NYEast Quogue, NY
Riverhead, NYWesthampton, NYEssex Village, CTMadison Center, CTRemsenburg-Speonk, NYGuilford Center, CTPawcatuck, CTWesterly, RIMastic Beach, NYBranford Center, CTShirley, NYRocky Point, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeThree Rivers Community College
University of New HavenUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity