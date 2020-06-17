Rent Calculator
All apartments in Rye
Find more places like 445-3 Forest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rye, NY
/
445-3 Forest Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
445-3 Forest Avenue
445 Forest Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
445 Forest Ave, Rye, NY 10580
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming two bedroom beach cottage on beautiful Forest Ave. Close to Rye Beach, Rye Park and Playland. Rye City schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 445-3 Forest Avenue have any available units?
445-3 Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rye, NY
.
What amenities does 445-3 Forest Avenue have?
Some of 445-3 Forest Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 445-3 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
445-3 Forest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445-3 Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 445-3 Forest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rye
.
Does 445-3 Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 445-3 Forest Avenue does offer parking.
Does 445-3 Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445-3 Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445-3 Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 445-3 Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 445-3 Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 445-3 Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 445-3 Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445-3 Forest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 445-3 Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 445-3 Forest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
