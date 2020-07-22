Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Rye Brook, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rye Brook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
14 Westview Avenue
14 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1224 sqft
Move right in! Convenient to everything! Beautiful,well-maintained apartment, top floor of 2 family home on quiet and pretty street. 2 bedrooms + office. New kitchen, hard wood floors.

1 Unit Available
301 S Ridge Street
301 South Ridge Street, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1150 sqft
Freshly painted and conveniently located, this bright apartment in mint condition is located on top floor. Recently renovated, pristine 2BR/1BA with laundry in unit includes a separate office/den.
3 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.

1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.

1 Unit Available
Pemberwick
62 Caroline Pl
62 Caroline Place, Pemberwick, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great beautiful house and a great location right on the water recently completely renovated. Only serious inquiries looking for respectful roommates

1 Unit Available
10 Plymouth Road
10 Plymouth Road, Harrison, NY
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
7500 sqft
FOR RENT 15k A WEEK OR FOR 3 WEEKS AT 45K. (AUGUST 1-22.

1 Unit Available
46 Leicester Street
46 Leicester Street, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1207 sqft
Classic Three Family Victorian House - Features: 3rd floor 2 bedroom w/home office(2nd bedroom), wood floors, high ceilings, off street parking, yard, all utilities included, walk Metro-North RR, shopping & restuarants.

1 Unit Available
184 Purchase Street
184 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, 2 room condo.Walk to train and shops.Updated with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors. Located in the heat of Rye.Tenant able to take advantage of all Rye has to offer. Assigned parking space and storage.

1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.
13 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,085
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
11 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
33 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,140
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
23 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,554
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$2,200
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
4 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,813
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
7 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,305
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1283 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.

1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES

1 Unit Available
48 Davis Avenue
48 Davis Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Available 08/01/20 Large 1 Bed with Garage Parking. - Property Id: 72132 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Beautiful 1 bed with dining alcove off kitchen. Hardwood floors. Ample closet space. Great size bedroom. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included.

1 Unit Available
10 Lake St
10 Lake St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
1 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 291287 Be near it all! Apartment is within walking distance of metro north train, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This is a 1 bedroom apartment with LOTS of closet space - 2 large closets.

1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.

1 Unit Available
210 Martine Avenue
210 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
Cheerful and Bight, Spacious One Bedroom Apartment in Well Maintained, Art Deco, Elevator Building. Located in the Heart of White Plains. Renovated Kitchen with Updated Appliances, Granite Counter and Ample Cabinets Opens to Bright Dining Area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rye Brook, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rye Brook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

