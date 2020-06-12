1952 Curry Road- Unit 24

Amenities

Spacious second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent in Rotterdam.



This open concept floor plan features an eat in kitchen with views into the living room, kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including microwave and dishwasher, cherry cabinets, and pantry.



Washer and dyer included in the apartment. Two large bedrooms with closets. Large bathroom. Apartment comes with a designated parking space and 12 x 12 climate controlled storage unit.



Landlord is now offering unlimited car wash membership with rental of this apartment.



Mohonasen School District.



Landlords handle all snow removal and green space maintenance.



This is a pet-free property.



Rent: $1125.00- Utilities not included.



More info at www.upstatenyapartments.com

Conveniently located on Curry Road, near the intersection of Route 7, Curry Brook Commons is within walkable distance to area shopping, major supermarkets, restaurants, banking, health clinics, coffee shops, hair salons, and spas. Access to I-890 and NYS Thruway Exit 25 is just minutes away.