1952 Curry Road- Unit 24
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:08 PM

1952 Curry Road- Unit 24

1952 Curry Road · (518) 857-1907
Location

1952 Curry Road, Rotterdam, NY 12303

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car wash area
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent in Rotterdam.

This open concept floor plan features an eat in kitchen with views into the living room, kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including microwave and dishwasher, cherry cabinets, and pantry.

Washer and dyer included in the apartment. Two large bedrooms with closets. Large bathroom. Apartment comes with a designated parking space and 12 x 12 climate controlled storage unit.

Landlord is now offering unlimited car wash membership with rental of this apartment.

Mohonasen School District.

Landlords handle all snow removal and green space maintenance.

This is a pet-free property.

Rent: $1125.00- Utilities not included.

More info at www.upstatenyapartments.com
Conveniently located on Curry Road, near the intersection of Route 7, Curry Brook Commons is within walkable distance to area shopping, major supermarkets, restaurants, banking, health clinics, coffee shops, hair salons, and spas. Access to I-890 and NYS Thruway Exit 25 is just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 have any available units?
1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 have?
Some of 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 currently offering any rent specials?
1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 pet-friendly?
No, 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotterdam.
Does 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 offer parking?
Yes, 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 does offer parking.
Does 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 have a pool?
No, 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 does not have a pool.
Does 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 have accessible units?
Yes, 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 has accessible units.
Does 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1952 Curry Road- Unit 24 has units with air conditioning.
