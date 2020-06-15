All apartments in Rocky Point
Find more places like 9 Ozone Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocky Point, NY
/
9 Ozone Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

9 Ozone Rd

9 Ozone Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rocky Point
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9 Ozone Road, Rocky Point, NY 11778
Rocky Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
whole house rental in mint condition perfect for an extended family - as it has a sep guest quaters. 3 levels of living space nice property new driveway recently updated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Ozone Rd have any available units?
9 Ozone Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocky Point, NY.
What amenities does 9 Ozone Rd have?
Some of 9 Ozone Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Ozone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9 Ozone Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Ozone Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9 Ozone Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Point.
Does 9 Ozone Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9 Ozone Rd does offer parking.
Does 9 Ozone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Ozone Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Ozone Rd have a pool?
No, 9 Ozone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9 Ozone Rd have accessible units?
No, 9 Ozone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Ozone Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Ozone Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Ozone Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Ozone Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rocky Point 1 BedroomsRocky Point Apartments with Balcony
Rocky Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRocky Point Apartments with Parking
Rocky Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYBay Shore, NYSouthold, NYHampton Bays, NYBabylon, NYRiverhead, NYFarmingville, NY
East Farmingdale, NYNorthport, NYHicksville, NYWallingford Center, CTWest Babylon, NYCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEast Quogue, NYSt. James, NYGuilford Center, CTOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University