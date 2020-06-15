Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rocky Point
Find more places like 9 Ozone Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rocky Point, NY
/
9 Ozone Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9 Ozone Rd
9 Ozone Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rocky Point
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9 Ozone Road, Rocky Point, NY 11778
Rocky Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
whole house rental in mint condition perfect for an extended family - as it has a sep guest quaters. 3 levels of living space nice property new driveway recently updated
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 Ozone Rd have any available units?
9 Ozone Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rocky Point, NY
.
What amenities does 9 Ozone Rd have?
Some of 9 Ozone Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9 Ozone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9 Ozone Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Ozone Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9 Ozone Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rocky Point
.
Does 9 Ozone Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9 Ozone Rd does offer parking.
Does 9 Ozone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Ozone Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Ozone Rd have a pool?
No, 9 Ozone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9 Ozone Rd have accessible units?
No, 9 Ozone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Ozone Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Ozone Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Ozone Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Ozone Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Rocky Point 1 Bedrooms
Rocky Point Apartments with Balcony
Rocky Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rocky Point Apartments with Parking
Rocky Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CT
Stamford, CT
Milford city, CT
Norwalk, CT
Meriden, CT
Waterbury, CT
West Haven, CT
Stratford, CT
Shelton, CT
Coram, NY
East Haven, CT
North Haven, CT
Trumbull, CT
Central Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NY
Naugatuck, CT
East Patchogue, NY
Hauppauge, NY
Bay Shore, NY
Southold, NY
Hampton Bays, NY
Babylon, NY
Riverhead, NY
Farmingville, NY
East Farmingdale, NY
Northport, NY
Hicksville, NY
Wallingford Center, CT
West Babylon, NY
Cutchogue, NY
Westport, CT
East Quogue, NY
St. James, NY
Guilford Center, CT
Oyster Bay, NY
Port Jefferson, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
Albertus Magnus College
University of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
Yale University
Southern Connecticut State University