Home
/
Rockville Centre, NY
/
24 Linhurst Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24 Linhurst Pl
24 Lindhurst Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
24 Lindhurst Place, Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Rockville Centre
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 bdr rental unit with updated kitchen and full bath. Close to all in RVC. 2 driveway spots available for parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Linhurst Pl have any available units?
24 Linhurst Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville Centre, NY
.
Is 24 Linhurst Pl currently offering any rent specials?
24 Linhurst Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Linhurst Pl pet-friendly?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville Centre
.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl offer parking?
Yes, 24 Linhurst Pl offers parking.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl have a pool?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl does not have a pool.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl have accessible units?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
