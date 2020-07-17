All apartments in Rockville Centre
Find more places like 24 Linhurst Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville Centre, NY
/
24 Linhurst Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

24 Linhurst Pl

24 Lindhurst Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville Centre
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24 Lindhurst Place, Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Rockville Centre

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 bdr rental unit with updated kitchen and full bath. Close to all in RVC. 2 driveway spots available for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Linhurst Pl have any available units?
24 Linhurst Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville Centre, NY.
Is 24 Linhurst Pl currently offering any rent specials?
24 Linhurst Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Linhurst Pl pet-friendly?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville Centre.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl offer parking?
Yes, 24 Linhurst Pl offers parking.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl have a pool?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl does not have a pool.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl have accessible units?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Linhurst Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Linhurst Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Similar Pages

Rockville Centre 1 BedroomsRockville Centre 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Centre Apartments with BalconiesRockville Centre Apartments with Garages
Rockville Centre Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NY
Island Park, NYLevittown, NYFloral Park, NYAmityville, NYEast Meadow, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYRoslyn, NYJericho, NYBethpage, NYWest Islip, NYHuntington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Molloy CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York