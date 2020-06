Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry media room

Excellent, Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit With A Nice Layout. The Apartment Was freshly Painted & The Wood Floors Are Currently Being Sanded & Stained. The Unit Has Large Windows & Plenty Of Closets. This Is A Desirable Co-op complex With A Scenic Courtyard & Laundry Room On Premises. Great location! Very Close To Lirr, Shopping, Recreation center And There Is A Lively Downtown Area With Many Restaurants, Shops & A Movie Theater. Tenant Pays For Electric & Cooking Gas Only.