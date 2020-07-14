All apartments in Rochester
Westview Commons Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Westview Commons Apartments

350 Westview Commons Blvd · (586) 554-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY 14624

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 260C · Avail. Sep 12

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 330C · Avail. Aug 14

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300H · Avail. Sep 11

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Unit 230H · Avail. Sep 14

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Unit 270F · Avail. Aug 5

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westview Commons Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
internet access
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Westview Commons in Rochester, NY will enhance any lifestyle. Boasting a unique design, these distinctive apartment homes feature all the modern conveniences you could possibly desire. Our spacious and contemporary designs offer a private entry, a full-size washer & dryer, large walk-in closets, and a private balcony or patio. Restaurants, banks, stores, schools, medical facilities, golf courses...these conveniences and more are all within close proximity to Westview Commons. And since living here is virtually maintenance-free, you'll have more time for activities you enjoy. So stroll through our beautiful wooded community, relax poolside, exercise in the fitness center, or socialize in the clubhouse. Westview Commons is pet friendly, too, welcoming cats and dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, and Rottweiler Weight Restrictions: 30 lb
Parking Details: Detached garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Westview Commons Apartments have any available units?
Westview Commons Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Westview Commons Apartments have?
Some of Westview Commons Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westview Commons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westview Commons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westview Commons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westview Commons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westview Commons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westview Commons Apartments offers parking.
Does Westview Commons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westview Commons Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westview Commons Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Westview Commons Apartments has a pool.
Does Westview Commons Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Westview Commons Apartments has accessible units.
Does Westview Commons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westview Commons Apartments has units with dishwashers.

