Westview Commons Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool putting green garage internet access on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system business center cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

Westview Commons in Rochester, NY will enhance any lifestyle. Boasting a unique design, these distinctive apartment homes feature all the modern conveniences you could possibly desire. Our spacious and contemporary designs offer a private entry, a full-size washer & dryer, large walk-in closets, and a private balcony or patio. Restaurants, banks, stores, schools, medical facilities, golf courses...these conveniences and more are all within close proximity to Westview Commons. And since living here is virtually maintenance-free, you'll have more time for activities you enjoy. So stroll through our beautiful wooded community, relax poolside, exercise in the fitness center, or socialize in the clubhouse. Westview Commons is pet friendly, too, welcoming cats and dogs.