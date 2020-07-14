Westview Commons Apartments.

Amenities
Westview Commons in Rochester, NY will enhance any lifestyle. Boasting a unique design, these distinctive apartment homes feature all the modern conveniences you could possibly desire. Our spacious and contemporary designs offer a private entry, a full-size washer & dryer, large walk-in closets, and a private balcony or patio. Restaurants, banks, stores, schools, medical facilities, golf courses...these conveniences and more are all within close proximity to Westview Commons. And since living here is virtually maintenance-free, you'll have more time for activities you enjoy. So stroll through our beautiful wooded community, relax poolside, exercise in the fitness center, or socialize in the clubhouse. Westview Commons is pet friendly, too, welcoming cats and dogs.