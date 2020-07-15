Lake Vista Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Additional: $5/month-trash fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.
Storage Details: Two Bedroom Apartments have storage in laundry room. One Bedroom Apartments have storage within the apartment.