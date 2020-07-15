All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Lake Vista Apartments

30 Lake Vista Ct · (585) 304-0480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY 14612
Charlotte

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 060-2 · Avail. Aug 1

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 158-1 · Avail. Sep 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134-4 · Avail. Sep 7

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 024-3 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 096-3 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Vista Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
internet access
media room
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Welcome to Lake Vista Apartments, offering an ideal location in the Charlotte neighborhood of Rochester. Only a stone's throw away from Ontario Beach Park, our colonial-style apartments and immaculate grounds offer a peaceful, private lifestyle without compromising on accessibility; you're only a few minutes from Kodak Park, the Eastman Theatre, and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Enjoy our swimming pool with sundeck and fully equipped kitchens. Come home to lake breezes and evenings on the beach; come home to Lake Vista. And bring your cats and dogs - we're pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Additional: $5/month-trash fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.
Storage Details: Two Bedroom Apartments have storage in laundry room. One Bedroom Apartments have storage within the apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Vista Apartments have any available units?
Lake Vista Apartments has 5 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Vista Apartments have?
Some of Lake Vista Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Vista Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lake Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lake Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Lake Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake Vista Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Vista Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lake Vista Apartments has a pool.
Does Lake Vista Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Lake Vista Apartments has accessible units.
Does Lake Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
