Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator bathtub cable included ceiling fan oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park playground pool internet access media room accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal

Welcome to Lake Vista Apartments, offering an ideal location in the Charlotte neighborhood of Rochester. Only a stone's throw away from Ontario Beach Park, our colonial-style apartments and immaculate grounds offer a peaceful, private lifestyle without compromising on accessibility; you're only a few minutes from Kodak Park, the Eastman Theatre, and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Enjoy our swimming pool with sundeck and fully equipped kitchens. Come home to lake breezes and evenings on the beach; come home to Lake Vista. And bring your cats and dogs - we're pet friendly!