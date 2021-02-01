All apartments in Rochester
King's Court Manor Apartments

2 Kings Court Way · (585) 209-5261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY 14617

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 012-7 · Avail. Feb 24

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 040-2 · Avail. Feb 11

$953

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 004-3 · Avail. Feb 13

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 040-3 · Avail. Mar 28

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 072-1 · Avail. May 7

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from King's Court Manor Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
King's Court Manor is peaceful and relaxing. Enjoy the efficiency and convenience of our one and two-bedroom apartments, where you'll appreciate a lifestyle difficult to find in most apartment communities. Only a few short minutes from shopping, Rochester Regional Health, Routes 104 and 590, and downtown Rochester, it's easy to get around. Our community offers amenities such as controlled access buildings and additional storage. Plus, our professional management team is committed to ensuring that your apartment feels like home. In each apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, air conditioning, and a patio or balcony. There are laundry facilities conveniently located in every building, and cats and dogs are welcome at King's Court Manor.

Property Details

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler Weight Restrictions: 50 lbs
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does King's Court Manor Apartments have any available units?
King's Court Manor Apartments has 12 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does King's Court Manor Apartments have?
Some of King's Court Manor Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is King's Court Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
King's Court Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is King's Court Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, King's Court Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does King's Court Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, King's Court Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does King's Court Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, King's Court Manor Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does King's Court Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, King's Court Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does King's Court Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, King's Court Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does King's Court Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, King's Court Manor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
