King's Court Manor Apartments.

Amenities
King's Court Manor is peaceful and relaxing. Enjoy the efficiency and convenience of our one and two-bedroom apartments, where you'll appreciate a lifestyle difficult to find in most apartment communities. Only a few short minutes from shopping, Rochester Regional Health, Routes 104 and 590, and downtown Rochester, it's easy to get around. Our community offers amenities such as controlled access buildings and additional storage. Plus, our professional management team is committed to ensuring that your apartment feels like home. In each apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, air conditioning, and a patio or balcony. There are laundry facilities conveniently located in every building, and cats and dogs are welcome at King's Court Manor.