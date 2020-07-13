Greenwood Cove Apartments.

Amenities
Looking for a convenient location just south of Rochester, NY, with easy access to universities, employers, and shopping. Greenwood Cove Apartment Homes is the perfect choice! Spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments offer in-home washer & dryer, central air conditioning, dishwasher, and intercom entry. A fitness center and community center are just two of the wonderful amenities you'll enjoy at Greenwood Cove Apartment Homes, and cats and dogs are welcome at our pet friendly community.