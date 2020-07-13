All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:56 PM

Greenwood Cove Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
50 Fairwood Dr · (585) 645-0845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 324 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenwood Cove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool table
bike storage
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Looking for a convenient location just south of Rochester, NY, with easy access to universities, employers, and shopping. Greenwood Cove Apartment Homes is the perfect choice! Spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments offer in-home washer & dryer, central air conditioning, dishwasher, and intercom entry. A fitness center and community center are just two of the wonderful amenities you'll enjoy at Greenwood Cove Apartment Homes, and cats and dogs are welcome at our pet friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler Weight Restrictions: 50 lbs for one pet, combined weight of 100 lbs for two pets
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Greenwood Cove Apartments have any available units?
Greenwood Cove Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenwood Cove Apartments have?
Some of Greenwood Cove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenwood Cove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Greenwood Cove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenwood Cove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenwood Cove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Greenwood Cove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Greenwood Cove Apartments offers parking.
Does Greenwood Cove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenwood Cove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenwood Cove Apartments have a pool?
No, Greenwood Cove Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Greenwood Cove Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Greenwood Cove Apartments has accessible units.
Does Greenwood Cove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenwood Cove Apartments has units with dishwashers.

