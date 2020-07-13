Greenwood Cove Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator gym game room parking pool table bike storage garage 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Looking for a convenient location just south of Rochester, NY, with easy access to universities, employers, and shopping. Greenwood Cove Apartment Homes is the perfect choice! Spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments offer in-home washer & dryer, central air conditioning, dishwasher, and intercom entry. A fitness center and community center are just two of the wonderful amenities you'll enjoy at Greenwood Cove Apartment Homes, and cats and dogs are welcome at our pet friendly community.