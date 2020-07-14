Ethan Pointe Apartments

Amenities
Ethan Pointe Apartment Homes is conveniently located on the border of Henrietta and Brighton, just south of Rochester, NY. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer chef-inspired kitchens, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, as well as a microwave and dishwasher. There's central air conditioning for your comfort, and an in-home washer & dryer for your convenience. Garages are available, and we are pet friendly, welcoming cats and dogs. Ethan Pointe residents enjoy our pool, fitness center, and business center, and the convenience of I-390, just moments away, along with easy access to RIT, U of R, and Strong Memorial Hospital.