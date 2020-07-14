All apartments in Rochester
Ethan Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Ethan Pointe Apartments

2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd · (585) 200-3602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-13 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-37 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 2-47 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 1-27 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ethan Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Ethan Pointe Apartment Homes is conveniently located on the border of Henrietta and Brighton, just south of Rochester, NY. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer chef-inspired kitchens, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, as well as a microwave and dishwasher. There's central air conditioning for your comfort, and an in-home washer & dryer for your convenience. Garages are available, and we are pet friendly, welcoming cats and dogs. Ethan Pointe residents enjoy our pool, fitness center, and business center, and the convenience of I-390, just moments away, along with easy access to RIT, U of R, and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Additional: $5 for cable and internet are included in the price of rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler Weight Restrictions: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Lots of parking in front of the buildings.
Storage Details: We have storage units available inside the buildings outside of the apartments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ethan Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Ethan Pointe Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Ethan Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Ethan Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ethan Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ethan Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ethan Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ethan Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ethan Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ethan Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Ethan Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ethan Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ethan Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ethan Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Ethan Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Ethan Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Ethan Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ethan Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
