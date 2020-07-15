All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Dixon Manor Apartments

2362 Culver Rd · (585) 378-4080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14609

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 45-2 · Avail. Sep 9

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 2348-2 · Avail. Aug 24

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 35-1 · Avail. Aug 21

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 52-4 · Avail. Sep 9

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 45-3 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dixon Manor Apartments.

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
recently renovated
hardwood floors
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
putting green
internet access
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Dixon Manor gives you a wide choice of layouts in comfortable studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with a maintenance-free lifestyle. Enjoy the luxury and convenience of an all-electric kitchen, air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, storage area, and laundry facilities. The location in East Irondequoit offers you just about everything...it's a short trip to Culver Ridge Plaza and Wegmans. If you're looking for quick access to work or play, Routes 104 and 590 are nearby to whisk you off to many parks, golf courses, and boating and fishing fun on Lake Ontario and Irondequoit Bay. Dixon Manor welcomes cats and dogs to our pet friendly community, as well.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dixon Manor Apartments have any available units?
Dixon Manor Apartments has 6 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Dixon Manor Apartments have?
Some of Dixon Manor Apartments's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dixon Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dixon Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dixon Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Dixon Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Dixon Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dixon Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Dixon Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dixon Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dixon Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, Dixon Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Dixon Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Dixon Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Dixon Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Dixon Manor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
