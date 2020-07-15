Dixon Manor Apartments

Amenities

putting green hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range recently renovated hardwood floors cable included ceiling fan extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking putting green internet access 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Dixon Manor gives you a wide choice of layouts in comfortable studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with a maintenance-free lifestyle. Enjoy the luxury and convenience of an all-electric kitchen, air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, storage area, and laundry facilities. The location in East Irondequoit offers you just about everything...it's a short trip to Culver Ridge Plaza and Wegmans. If you're looking for quick access to work or play, Routes 104 and 590 are nearby to whisk you off to many parks, golf courses, and boating and fishing fun on Lake Ontario and Irondequoit Bay. Dixon Manor welcomes cats and dogs to our pet friendly community, as well.